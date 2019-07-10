BOWDOINHAM - Arthur J. Gaudreau, Sr., 73, passed on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home. He was born on Oct. 22, 1945 in Portland, the son of Edward and Edith (Hoyt) Gaudreau. Arthur enjoyed sports. He played basketball in high school and softball in a local men's league in his younger years. He was an avid Red Sox fan and NY Giants fan. Arthur proudly served two years in the Army between 1965 and 1967. He started working at Bath Iron Works in 1965. Arthur later completed the apprenticeship program for the electrical department, retiring after 43 years as an electrician at B.I.W. Arthur was also a member of the Richmond American Legion for many years.He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Jean Gaudreau; and his oldest son Arthur J. Gaudreau, Jr. Arthur is survived by his wife of 53 years Pat Gaudreau; daughters Elizabeth (Steve) Dunn and Athena (David) Mann, son Matthew (Michelle) Gaudreau, daugther-in-law Lori Gaudreau; 10 grandchildren, Abigail (Ryan) Smith, Spencer Dunn, AJ, Noah, and Benjamin Gaudreau, Richard and Christopher Mann, Mason and Marcus Gaudreau; one great-grandson, Jonah Smith; three brothers, Edward, Robert and David Gaudreau; and several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Richmond, ME 04357. Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 17, at noon at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd. Augusta, Maine 04330.Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.
In lieu of flowers,if desired :Richmond Area Food Pantry 15 Spruce St. Richmond, ME 04357 or: Mid Coast Humane 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 10, 2019