BOWDOINHAM - With great sadness, the family of Art Hughes announces his passing on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Born and raised in Massachusetts, he joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school in 1960 and never looked back. He retired in August 1985 with the rank of CWO4. He took some much deserved leisure time off before starting his second career at the Brunswick Public Works Department, where he was affectionately known as the "FBG"! After a 15 year tenure, he retired in 2007 and enjoyed life in Bowdoinham, as he described it "at the end of a dirt road with no cable." He enjoyed fishing, reading and traveling, especially his trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and visiting his "Native American friends" at Foxwoods.
Art is survived by his loving family, including his lifelong friend, companion and soulmate, Beverly Hughes; sister-in-law, Norma Constantino; son, Timothy, daughter, Tracey Brzozowski and her husband Joseph, daughter, Kristina "Krissa," and son, Jeffrey and his partner Erin. He is also sadly missed by his granddaughter, Michelle Bozeman and her husband, Tim Nickerson, granddaughters, Chloe Brzozowski and Keevan Hughes and grandson, Rowan Hughes.
A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019