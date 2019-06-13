PORTLAND - Arthur Agazarian passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Arthur was born on Oct. 21, 1934, in South Portland, to Garbes and Araxie Agazarian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide of 1915.
Following his graduation from Portland High School, class of 1953, Art attended Hanson's Barber School in Lewiston and then joined his father in his barbershop on Fore Street, Portland. From 1959-1962, Art served in the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, Va., in the military police unit. After honorable discharge from the military, he returned to Portland and opened his own barber shop on Commercial Street, where he earned the respect of the waterfront business community.
In 1972, he established Art's Variety on Spring Street in Westbrook. He ran the popular neighborhood store until 2017. Art Variety was open from early morning to midnight. Customers would frequent the store for designer sandwiches and pizza, or just to see Art to talk over problems or to seek advice or to just hang out.
In 1973, Art became Master Mason in Portland Council #4.
Arthur is survived by his sisters, Agnes Agazarian Takvorian of Portland and Marian Agazarian Peterson of South Portland; his brother-in-law, Thomas Peterson; his nephews, Nicholas and Joseph (Jennifer) Peterson; and his grand-niece, Lilliana Peterson.
A funeral service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. There will be a short visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to make a donation in his memory please consider:
Northern Light Home
Care and Hospice
50 Foden Road
South Portland, ME 04106
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 13, 2019