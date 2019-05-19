|
|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
|
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
WESTBROOK - Arnold "Budd" C. Howe Sr., 96, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, at the Augusta Veterans Home. Arnold was born Oct. 4, 1922, in Portland, the second oldest of Charles and Ethel Howe, originally from Danforth, Maine.
Arnold proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 411th AAA battalion during World War II, which included the invasion of Normandy. Arnold operated an early computer that tracked enemy aircraft. Then they moved on to Germany and Dachau concentration camps to help liberate prisoners of war. He brought home many medals, and is considered a hero by many who knew the real story, including a prisoner of Dachau that he befriended and who made up a photo album for Arnold that will be donated to the holocaust museum in Washington, D.C., at a later date.
Upon returning home and marrying Caroline May Harrington RN, he went to work for N.E. Charger & Radio in Portland as an electronic repairman and eventually purchased the company. After decades of running that business, he retired and started one of the first independent Amsoil dealerships in the northeast and ran it well into his 80s.
Arnold was a great outdoor lover. He spent many years with his son and others hunting, fishing, gold panning and more. Traveling was a favorite adventure of his also. He was a long time member of the Forest City Rod & Gun club and he was a proud 32nd degree Mason. He was a special man and will be missed by all that knew him.
He was predeceased by wife, Caroline Howe; brothers, Robert, Charles, Ernest; and sister, Esther Pratt and partner, Eva Giro. He is survived by brother, Thomas and wife, Peggy. He is also survived by son, Arnold Howe Jr. and partner, Gale Hart, of Durham; and daughter, China-Marie and partner, David Zieke, of Arizona; and a granddaughter, Dyanne Faraday and husband, James, of Minnesota.
A funeral service for Arnold will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, with an hour of visitation prior to the service. To express condolences or to participate in Arnold's online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019
