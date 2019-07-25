Arlene Jean Tracy (1943 - 2019)
  Bob and I send our condolences to all of of Arlene's...
    - Carole Black
  The Spaulding High School Class of 1961 sends it deepest...
    - Spaulding High School Class of 1961
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
365 Main St
Saco, ME
04072
(207)-282-0562
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's Church
71 Lowell St.
Rochester, NH
SCARBOROUGH - Arlene Jean Tracy, 76, of South Portland, passed away in Scarborough on July 22, 2019 due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Arlene was born in Rochester, N.H. on July 3, 1943 to Clifford and Adrienne Hamilton.

She is survived by her sister, Carol; as well as son and daughter, Mark and Amanda.

Son-in-law, Matthew and grandsons, Dylan and Sawyer will remember Arlene for her love of cats, Christmas and them.

In the tradition of her loving sister Linda, who passed not long ago, memorial services will be held for Arlene at St Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St. Rochester, N.H., 11 a.m. on Monday July 29, with a burial to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 25, 2019
