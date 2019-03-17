Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene H. Welch. View Sign

ROCKLAND - Arlene H. Welch, beloved wife of Pastor Linwood Welch; loving mother to Keith, Craig, and Kimberly; and devoted grammy to Savannah, David, and Luke, went home to be with her Lord and Savior suddenly after suffering a cardiac event in her home, Thursday, March 14, 2019.



Born in Waterville, June 2, 1942, she was the daughter of Phyllis and Curtis Harding.



Arlene was married to her sweetheart, Woody Welch, in 1959. This October 16th would have been their 60th wedding anniversary. Arlene and Woody loved each other deeply and enjoyed going to places with gorgeous ocean and floral views where Arlene could take exquisite photographs, many of which became beautiful Christmas and birthday cards, and framed pictures shared with and cherished by her friends and family.



As "Mom" and "Grammy", Arlene showered her children and grandchildren with love, attention, weekly Tuesday visits, and gifts. Arlene loved going to the many events and graduations in everyone's lives. She also loved keeping track of her family's history and created photo journals for each grandchild with extensive handwritten detailed descriptions of the pictures on each page.



Arlene was also an avid learner and reader. Despite her busy schedule and three children at home, she started college in her late 30s, and graduated "Suma Cum Laude" at the age of 45 with a degree in liberal arts in history from the University of Southern Maine.



Arlene held many jobs during her life, most significant were as "the minister's wife" and the librarian. As librarian, Arlene worked for the public libraries in Westbrook and Caribou. Later she built the library at the Pen Bay Christian School in Rockland and served as its librarian for many years. Arlene demonstrated her dedication to education and literacy by always taking the time to read every word of every book placed in the new library.



In her role as the minister's wife, Arlene had the opportunity to pastor and care for thousands of congregants over the years at their American Baptist Churches in Litchfield, Blaine, Hallowell, Ogunquit, Westbrook, Caribou, Rockland, Cape Neddick, and, for the past 11 years, Warren Baptist Church. As the pastor's wife, Arlene taught Pioneer Girls, directed summer vacation Bible schools, taught Sunday school classes, and epecifically taught a series of classes covering the difficult subject of "grief." These were very beneficial to the many who attended. Arlene was also especially fond of saving all of her change, and all of Woody's too, to send children to the China Lake Summer Christian Camp.



Arlene's loving ways and caring gestures will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Her family and friends take solace in knowing she has now taken her place in the home of the Lord. Arlene is survived by her husband, Linwood Welch; children, Keith and wife, Linda Welch, Craig Welch, and Kimberly Welch Grover; grandchildren, Savannah Welch, David Welch Grover, and Luke Welch Grover; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rodney and Diane Brackett, Alvin and Sue Brackett, and Wade and Sharon Brackett; sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Paul Bartlett; and many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A Home-Going Celebration will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Warren Baptist Church, 166 Main St., Warren, Maine.



To share a memory or story with Arlene's family, please visit their online Book of Memories at



While Flowers are welcome, those who wish, may make memorial donations to:



The Old Brick School



c/o Warren Baptist Church



P.O. Box 294



Warren, ME 04864







ROCKLAND - Arlene H. Welch, beloved wife of Pastor Linwood Welch; loving mother to Keith, Craig, and Kimberly; and devoted grammy to Savannah, David, and Luke, went home to be with her Lord and Savior suddenly after suffering a cardiac event in her home, Thursday, March 14, 2019.Born in Waterville, June 2, 1942, she was the daughter of Phyllis and Curtis Harding.Arlene was married to her sweetheart, Woody Welch, in 1959. This October 16th would have been their 60th wedding anniversary. Arlene and Woody loved each other deeply and enjoyed going to places with gorgeous ocean and floral views where Arlene could take exquisite photographs, many of which became beautiful Christmas and birthday cards, and framed pictures shared with and cherished by her friends and family.As "Mom" and "Grammy", Arlene showered her children and grandchildren with love, attention, weekly Tuesday visits, and gifts. Arlene loved going to the many events and graduations in everyone's lives. She also loved keeping track of her family's history and created photo journals for each grandchild with extensive handwritten detailed descriptions of the pictures on each page.Arlene was also an avid learner and reader. Despite her busy schedule and three children at home, she started college in her late 30s, and graduated "Suma Cum Laude" at the age of 45 with a degree in liberal arts in history from the University of Southern Maine.Arlene held many jobs during her life, most significant were as "the minister's wife" and the librarian. As librarian, Arlene worked for the public libraries in Westbrook and Caribou. Later she built the library at the Pen Bay Christian School in Rockland and served as its librarian for many years. Arlene demonstrated her dedication to education and literacy by always taking the time to read every word of every book placed in the new library.In her role as the minister's wife, Arlene had the opportunity to pastor and care for thousands of congregants over the years at their American Baptist Churches in Litchfield, Blaine, Hallowell, Ogunquit, Westbrook, Caribou, Rockland, Cape Neddick, and, for the past 11 years, Warren Baptist Church. As the pastor's wife, Arlene taught Pioneer Girls, directed summer vacation Bible schools, taught Sunday school classes, and epecifically taught a series of classes covering the difficult subject of "grief." These were very beneficial to the many who attended. Arlene was also especially fond of saving all of her change, and all of Woody's too, to send children to the China Lake Summer Christian Camp.Arlene's loving ways and caring gestures will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Her family and friends take solace in knowing she has now taken her place in the home of the Lord. Arlene is survived by her husband, Linwood Welch; children, Keith and wife, Linda Welch, Craig Welch, and Kimberly Welch Grover; grandchildren, Savannah Welch, David Welch Grover, and Luke Welch Grover; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rodney and Diane Brackett, Alvin and Sue Brackett, and Wade and Sharon Brackett; sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Paul Bartlett; and many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Family and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A Home-Going Celebration will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Warren Baptist Church, 166 Main St., Warren, Maine.To share a memory or story with Arlene's family, please visit their online Book of Memories at ww.bchfh.com While Flowers are welcome, those who wish, may make memorial donations to:The Old Brick Schoolc/o Warren Baptist ChurchP.O. Box 294Warren, ME 04864 Funeral Home Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home Inc

110 Limerock St

Rockland , ME 04841

(207) 594-4212 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com