He attended South Portland High School. He was employed by Burnham & Morrill and retired after 36 years. He was an avid Red Sox/Patriots fan and an active softball player for many years. He was interested in horticulture and gardening and loved cooking for his family.



Arden is survived by his beloved wife, Christine Dow; daughter, Eileen Dow of South Portland, three sons, Michael Dow of Casco, Matthew Dow of Baldwin, Robert Dow of Merritt Island, Fla. Arden is also survived by a sister, Shirley Parent of Portland and her husband, Joseph and his brother, Philip Dow of Naples, Fla; three grandchildren, Paul Wing Jr. of South Portland, Avia and Capriel Dow of Indiana; niece and nephews, Joseph Parent of Windham, Christopher Parent of Los Angelos, Calif., Chris Dow of Mexico, Vickie Parent-Wilson of Portland.



His brother, Richard Dow, predeceased him and Arden will be joining him together in heaven.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at Forest City Cemetery, 232 Lincoln Street, South Portland. Floral arrangements can be sent to Forest City Cemetery to be delivered before the service.







