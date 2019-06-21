Guest Book View Sign Service Information Spadafora Funeral Home 865 Main Street Malden , MA 02148 (781)-324-8680 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Spadafora Funeral Home 865 Main Street Malden , MA 02148 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Spadafora Funeral Home 865 Main Street Malden , MA 02148 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Hearts Church 297 Main St Malden , MA View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM 92 Spruce Point Rd. Yarmouth , ME View Map Obituary

MALDEN, Mass. - Antoinette "Toni" (Navarro) Macy, of Malden, Mass. and Portland, passed into eternity on June 17, 2019, with her beloved children by her side. She was 68 years old.Toni was the daughter of Rocco R. Navarro and Mary M. Troiano of Portland. She attended Portland schools and following high school she attended Salem Hospital School of Radiology in Salem, Mass. and North Shore Community College in Beverly, Mass. Toni ended up settling in Massachusetts where she met the love of her life, Al Macy. who predeceased her by a month on May 13, and by her brother Pasquale in 1990 and her parents Rocco (Bucky) 1963, and Mary (Tuta) 1988.Toni was greatly loved by her siblings and friends and had a loving and generous heart supporting such things as Wounded Warriors and the Home for Little Wanderers not withstanding all she did for her family which always came first. She enjoyed family times and took great pleasure in entertaining for family and friends. Most notable about her was her exuberant and larger than life personality and flashy style. She was a woman of deep faith- a faith which sustained her throughout her husband's lengthy illness as well as her own. Toni is survived by her incredible children, daughter Farrah, and son Al and his fiancée Nicole Rogers; her brother Frank Navarro and his wife Jessica; niece Amy and nephews Rocco and Joey; two sisters Mary Bellino and brother-in-law John, Lisa Dacar and brother-in-law Dan and nephew Alec; as well as many close cousins and friends. Toni was especially close to cousins Joey Pio and Candy Pio Risbara.Funeral will be held from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., Malden, on Monday, June 24, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden.A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 30, from 4-7 p.m. at 92 Spruce Point Rd. in Yarmouth.







