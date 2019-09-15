Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony J. "Jazzy" DePaolo. View Sign Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Anthony J. DePaolo "Jazzy", 94, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough.



He is survived by his children, Anthony DePaolo Jr. and his wife, Jane, Steven DePaolo and Betsy Radford, and Thomas DePaolo and Melissa Adams. He was "Papa Paolo" to three grandchildren, Nicholas DePaolo, Concetta DePaolo Rader, and Steven DePaolo II and five great-grandchildren, Ceanna DePaolo, Samuel DePaolo, Megan Rader, Abby Rader and Steven DePaolo III (SJ). He is also survived by his ex-wife, Donna DePaolo; sister, Linda Powell and brother, Michael DePaolo, and several other extended family members and friends.



Anthony was born in Portland, on Nov. 29, 1924, to the late Santo and Molly (Napolitano) DePaolo and attended Portland High School. He served in the 4th Armored Division of General Patton's Third Army in the European Theater of



Anthony owned several businesses throughout the years, everything from pizza shops to dry wall businesses to race horses. However, he always joked that he made a living for over 70 years from his enjoyment and skill at gambling.



Anthony was a thrifty yet very generous man. He would dicker over the price of artichokes or peppers but would gladly give hundreds of dollars to family and friends without hesitation. He had a great sense of humor and was liked by everyone. When asked when he had retired he said "94 years ago". Simply put, he was the type of guy that did it his way. He was a kind and generous man who loved his family and shared his blessings with family and friends.



Anthony was predeceased by his first wife, Concetta Lavigne; brothers, Vincenzo "Jimmy" DePaolo and Camillo "Tommy" DePaolo.



Services will be held at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland on Thursday, September 19, at 11 a.m. To view Anthony's complete obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit



Those desiring may make memorial contributions to:



The Maine Veterans' Home, Maine Veterans' Homes, to:



460 Civic Center Drive,



Augusta, ME 04330







