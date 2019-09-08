Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony "Tony" Finocchietti. View Sign Obituary

GRAY - Tony Finocchietti of Gray, Maine, died unexpectedly in a single-vehicle accident in Raymond, on Aug. 5, 2019 at the age of 50.



Tony is survived by his wife, Michelle Finocchietti of Gray; his children, Anthony Finocchietti Jr. of Raymond and Brittney (Finocchietti) Russell of Portland; his father, David Finocchietti Sr. of Gray; his grandchildren, Hailey Finocchietti and Carol Russell of Portland; his brother, David Finocchietti Jr. and his wife Kelly Finocchietti of Buxton; his sister, Diana Thurlow and her husband Luke Thurlow of Poland; his nephew, David Finocchietti III of Buxton; and his nieces, Ashley Taylor and Melissa Sproul of Poland.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol (Blais) Finocchietti of Gray; his grandparents, Edmond and Alberta Blais of Brunswick; his grandparents, Giuseppe and Eleanor Finocchietti of Gray; and good friend/father-in-law, Bob Hardy of Kennebunk.



Tony was born on Aug. 17, 1968, in Portland, Maine, to David and Carol Finocchietti. He graduated from Gray-New Gloucester High School in 1986 and went on to obtain a degree in culinary arts from SMCC. He married his high school sweetheart, Michelle Finocchietti in 1988. The couple went on to have two children, Brittney and Anthony. Tony was a loving husband and very much a family man. He taught his children many important life lessons.



Tony spent many years working loss prevention for Rich's department store as well as Walmart. Tony was very skilled in loss prevention and enjoyed it. Tony's biggest passion was music. He was and always will be a "music man". His favorite band being REO Speedwagon, who he had seen in concert over 100 times since the early '80s. He was an avid collector of everything REO and many other classic rock groups. Tony had gotten to know the members and was recognized as "Tony from Maine" or "The REO Guy". He would often say "I'd rather be at an REO concert!".



Tony was fun, outgoing and witty. Leaving an impression on many people throughout his life. He was loved by many and will forever be missed. There will be no service held at his request.







