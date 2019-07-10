PORTLAND - Anthony F. Viola Sr., 88, passed away on July 5, 2019 at the Gosnell House surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Portland, the son of Italian immigrants, Saverio and Filomena (Rossini) Viola. He was raised in the Little Italy section of Portland, graduating from Portland High school in 1950.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war and was stationed in Germany from 1952-1954. He married the love of his life, Barbara Howell on Nov. 11, 1954 and together they raised six children. He worked for the Jarka Corporation and the Laborer's Union Local 12 until 1985. From 1985 until his retirement he was employed by the Portland School Department. Early in his retirement, he and Barbara traveled many times to Las Vegas, Nev. He also enjoyed gardening, playing golf at Riverside golf course and attending as many of his grandchildren's school and sporting events as he could.
He was a member of the Italian Heritage Center and regular member of the IHC Muffin Club where he would play cards and discuss politics among other topics. He was also a member of the BPOE (Elks ) club. He was a communicant of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Tony, as he was known to all, was the second youngest of 10 children. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Thomasina Reynolds and Mary Mayberry and six brothers, Santino, Benedetto, Constantino, Gaetano, Pasquale, and Saverio.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Barbara; two daughters Carole (Paul) DuPerre of Portland and Barbara (Dennis) O'Connor of New Jersey and four sons, Anthony Jr. (Suzanne) and John (Sharon) of Brunswick, Robert (Peggy) of Scarborough, and James (Jennifer) of Kennebunkport; and twelve grandchildren: Stephen and Michael DuPerre, Dennis and Robert O'Connor, Anthony, Alex, Joseph, Gregory, Katelyn, Sarah, Shannon, and Emily Viola; and four great-grandchildren, Finn and Paige O'Connor and Logan and Landon DuPerre. He has one surviving brother, Philip of South Portland.
Visiting hours will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland on Sunday, July 14 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal Street, Portland on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.
