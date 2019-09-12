Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette M. Caron. View Sign Service Information Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home 29 Winter St Sanford , ME 04073 (207)-324-3090 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home 29 Winter St Sanford , ME 04073 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church 66 North Ave. Sanford , ME View Map Obituary

SANFORD - Annette M. Caron, 80, of Sanford, passed away on Sept. 6, 2019, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.



She was born on July 12, 1939, to the late Edouard and Eva (Beland) Mathieu in Sanford, where she grew up and attended local schools.



After completing high school, she attended Gorham State Teachers College earning her Bachelor of Arts degree.



She began her teaching career in Augusta and after a short time, went to work as a teacher for the Department of Defense. She taught in Germany for four years and then was transferred to the far east in northern Japan, where she met her future husband, Daniel Caron, who was also from Sanford.



Annette returned to Maine in 1973 and continued teaching at St. Thomas School and Willard School in Sanford. When she concluded that she no longer wanted to teach, she went to work at Vishay/Sprague until her retirement.



She then spent her time in the garden growing flowers and vegetables. She also loved music (mostly classical,) watching movies, reading and traveling. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending their activities.



Annette was Catholic and attended St. Ignatius Church. Presently she was a communicant of the St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford and for a time also sang in the choir.



She was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Bonti, and a sister-in-law, Connie Mathieu.



Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Daniel "Yankeesdan" Caron; her daughter, Rachel Clarrage and her husband, Sam, her son, Mathieu Caron; granddaughters, Emma and Caroline Clarrage; siblings, Yvonne Porell and her husband, Al, Patricia Melanson and her husband, Armand, Ron Mathieu, Richard Mathieu and his wife, Pat, Roger Mathieu and his wife, Esther, Monsignor Rene Mathieu, Real Mathieu and his wife, Lusine, several cousins, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 4-7 p.m., at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m., at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford. Interment will follow at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Springvale.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence please visit



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider



The Maine Chapter of the ,



383 US Route 1 #2C,



Scarborough, ME 04074



or at







