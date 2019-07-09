Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Smith. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Obituary

WEST KENNEBUNK - Anne



Anne was born in Alberta, New Brunswick, Canada. She moved to the U.S. with her mother, Dorothy Smith and brother, Jeffrey Smith, becoming an American citizen at age 16. Anne graduated from Portland High School and Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked as a public health nurse in Portland and Saco before becoming a staff nurse at York Hospital where she did med/surg, PACU and recovery care for over thirty years. She was a devoted advocate for her patients. The combination of her diligence, intelligence, and sense of compassion made her an excellent nurse.



Anne was known for her selfless devotion to people, always sharing thoughtful cards, words, and gifts.



She had a special relationship with the singers of Voices from the Heart where she had the opportunity to sing with her daughter, Hallie, and the two hundred other voices in the chorus. Music and dancing were a great source of joy in her life, and she relished sharing that passion and time with her daughter.



In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her aunt, Bonnie Rogers, cousins Steven and Darrell Rogers, Deborah and Brent King, aunt Vivian Dean and many other cousins and friends. She had close relationships with family across Canada including Kim and Irvine Ray of Ontario who were visiting Anne, John Morrison and family of Winnipeg, and Martie Calhoun of Vancouver.



Anne was a voracious reader and an adventurous spirit, always up for new experiences and looking to broaden her understanding of the world. She was kind, playful, and open hearted, and will be missed immensely by the people who had the blessing of knowing her.



There are no calling hours. Arrangements are being made for a celebration of Anne's life, a date and time to be announced soon.



Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Anne's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



The New School in Kennebunk, Maine.







