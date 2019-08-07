Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne (Maxcy) Newbury. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Anne (Maxcy) Newbury, 80, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Anne was born in Clinton, Mass., on Sept. 27, 1938, to Gardiner Josiah Maxcy and Marjorie Jackson Maxcy. She attended Clinton schools before going on to preparatory school at the Northfield School for Girls, graduating in 1956. Anne then went on to graduate from the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston in 1957. On June 29, 1957, she married Jeremiah D. Newbury in Lexington, Mass.



Anne worked as a legal secretary at Harvard Law School for two years for Professor Stanley S. Surrey, the architect of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954, before the birth of their daughter, Katharine on March 12, 1959. Son, Dexter, followed on Feb. 14, 1962. From 1965 through 1966 Anne worked as the Parish secretary at St. Albans Church in Cape Elizabeth. She also served many years volunteering for various organizations, including the Patient Care Committee at Maine Medical Center, as a Lay Eucharist Minister at St. Alban's Church, president of the Ladies Improvement Association of Squirrel Island and was an active member of the Women's Committee of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, serving as Ticket Chairman and Dinners Chairman. Anne was the National Committee Woman from Maine to the 1964 Young Republican National Convention. In addition to her time spent volunteering, she was care giver for many years to her husband, Jerry, who lost his eyesight progressively, starting at the time of their marriage.



Known by her many friends and family for her loving nature and generosity, Anne is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jeremiah (Jerry) D. Newbury; daughter, Katharine (Kathy) N. Ray and her husband, Alan, of Cape Elizabeth; son, Dexter G. Newbury and his wife, Melanie (McLeod) of Augusta; four grandchildren, Megan Ray of Watertown, Mass., Oliver Newbury of Waterville, Maine, Destiny and Sophia Newbury of Winthrop, Maine, and a brother, Robert F. Maxcy of Holliston, Mass. Anne was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Carolyn (Cally) Maxcy.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.



A memorial service will also take place on Squirrel Island, Maine at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at



Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to



the Squirrel Island Chapel,



c/o Allen Robertson, Treasurer, General Delivery



Squirrel Island, ME 04570



(summer address) or



P.O. Box 177,



Newfields, NH 03856



(winter address).







SCARBOROUGH - Anne (Maxcy) Newbury, 80, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Anne was born in Clinton, Mass., on Sept. 27, 1938, to Gardiner Josiah Maxcy and Marjorie Jackson Maxcy. She attended Clinton schools before going on to preparatory school at the Northfield School for Girls, graduating in 1956. Anne then went on to graduate from the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston in 1957. On June 29, 1957, she married Jeremiah D. Newbury in Lexington, Mass.Anne worked as a legal secretary at Harvard Law School for two years for Professor Stanley S. Surrey, the architect of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954, before the birth of their daughter, Katharine on March 12, 1959. Son, Dexter, followed on Feb. 14, 1962. From 1965 through 1966 Anne worked as the Parish secretary at St. Albans Church in Cape Elizabeth. She also served many years volunteering for various organizations, including the Patient Care Committee at Maine Medical Center, as a Lay Eucharist Minister at St. Alban's Church, president of the Ladies Improvement Association of Squirrel Island and was an active member of the Women's Committee of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, serving as Ticket Chairman and Dinners Chairman. Anne was the National Committee Woman from Maine to the 1964 Young Republican National Convention. In addition to her time spent volunteering, she was care giver for many years to her husband, Jerry, who lost his eyesight progressively, starting at the time of their marriage.Known by her many friends and family for her loving nature and generosity, Anne is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jeremiah (Jerry) D. Newbury; daughter, Katharine (Kathy) N. Ray and her husband, Alan, of Cape Elizabeth; son, Dexter G. Newbury and his wife, Melanie (McLeod) of Augusta; four grandchildren, Megan Ray of Watertown, Mass., Oliver Newbury of Waterville, Maine, Destiny and Sophia Newbury of Winthrop, Maine, and a brother, Robert F. Maxcy of Holliston, Mass. Anne was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Carolyn (Cally) Maxcy.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.A memorial service will also take place on Squirrel Island, Maine at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent tothe Squirrel Island Chapel,c/o Allen Robertson, Treasurer, General DeliverySquirrel Island, ME 04570(summer address) orP.O. Box 177,Newfields, NH 03856(winter address). Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com