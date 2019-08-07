|
South Portland, ME
04106-3802
SCARBOROUGH - Anne (Maxcy) Newbury, 80, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Anne was born in Clinton, Mass., on Sept. 27, 1938, to Gardiner Josiah Maxcy and Marjorie Jackson Maxcy. She attended Clinton schools before going on to preparatory school at the Northfield School for Girls, graduating in 1956. Anne then went on to graduate from the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston in 1957. On June 29, 1957, she married Jeremiah D. Newbury in Lexington, Mass.
Anne worked as a legal secretary at Harvard Law School for two years for Professor Stanley S. Surrey, the architect of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954, before the birth of their daughter, Katharine on March 12, 1959. Son, Dexter, followed on Feb. 14, 1962. From 1965 through 1966 Anne worked as the Parish secretary at St. Albans Church in Cape Elizabeth. She also served many years volunteering for various organizations, including the Patient Care Committee at Maine Medical Center, as a Lay Eucharist Minister at St. Alban's Church, president of the Ladies Improvement Association of Squirrel Island and was an active member of the Women's Committee of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, serving as Ticket Chairman and Dinners Chairman. Anne was the National Committee Woman from Maine to the 1964 Young Republican National Convention. In addition to her time spent volunteering, she was care giver for many years to her husband, Jerry, who lost his eyesight progressively, starting at the time of their marriage.
Known by her many friends and family for her loving nature and generosity, Anne is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jeremiah (Jerry) D. Newbury; daughter, Katharine (Kathy) N. Ray and her husband, Alan, of Cape Elizabeth; son, Dexter G. Newbury and his wife, Melanie (McLeod) of Augusta; four grandchildren, Megan Ray of Watertown, Mass., Oliver Newbury of Waterville, Maine, Destiny and Sophia Newbury of Winthrop, Maine, and a brother, Robert F. Maxcy of Holliston, Mass. Anne was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Carolyn (Cally) Maxcy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
A memorial service will also take place on Squirrel Island, Maine at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to
the Squirrel Island Chapel,
c/o Allen Robertson, Treasurer, General Delivery
Squirrel Island, ME 04570
(summer address) or
P.O. Box 177,
Newfields, NH 03856
(winter address).
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019
