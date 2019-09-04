TOPSHAM - Anne Marie Bussey, 73, died peacefully at the Highlands in Topsham on August 21, 2019.
The younger of two daughters, Anne was born in New Orleans on Sept. 22, 1945 and grew up in Arlington, Va.
In her youth, she was an avid swimmer, diver and dancer and later became captain of the cheerleading team. Anne was always an excellent student.
She continued her education at the University of North Carolina which both her parents had attended. She married her college sweetheart, Dan Stoddard, and together they joined the Peace Corps in Ethiopia. This experience ignited a love of traveling the world.
In the mid-1970s, she and Dan relocated to Maine, where she continued her teaching career, first in Millinocket and then two decades in Yarmouth. She was a devoted teacher with high expectations and loved "her kids."
Anne served as a docent for the Portland Museum of Art. She was always prepared to lead visiting groups.
Wherever Anne lived, she became active in church and community affairs.
In the late 1980s she married Bob Bussey of Bath. Bob became the love of her life, and they shared many happy years, traveling extensively.
Anne lost her husband in 2012 after his long battle with ALS.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Clough (David); nephews, David Findlay (Victoria) and children Lila and Alex of Falmouth; Blake Findlay (Tiffeny) and children Nina and Domino of Wye, England. Anne is also survived by two stepchildren, Kate Bussey Paulus (Jay) of Bath and their three children, Alexander, Christopher and Isabelle Paulus. Her stepson, Nick Bussey lives in Atlanta, Ga.
A family service is planned for a later date.
Contributions may be made to Midcoast Humane of Brunswick, Maine.
