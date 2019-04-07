Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie (Shaw) Boothby. View Sign





She was born in Portland, a daughter of William Wallace and Mary (Devine) Shaw. She attended Cathedral High School. She raised six children and worked as an executive assistant and then in retail at JC Penney for over 20 years.



Many called her "Annie." She was known for her kindness and great sense of humor. She was fun to be around, her smile lit up the room. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, James P. Shaw, sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Joseph Macek; and a son, James Davis.



She is survived by her sons John and Christopher Davis and Frank Boothby, daughters Nancy Keast and husband Mark, Heidi Cote and husband Trevor; grandchildren, Jessica, Megan and Matthew Keast, Brady and Erik Bowen and Tyler and Ella Cote.



The family would like to thank the staff of Seaside Rehabilitation and Beacon Hospice for their devoted care and kindness.



Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St. Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.



A Celebration of Life will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday Evening at 33 Elmwood in Westbrook.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to:



Greater Portland



Family Promise



PO Box 11048



Portland ME 04104



https://greaterportlandfamilypromise.org/donate/







