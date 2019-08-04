Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 View Map Rosary 9:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 307 Congress Street Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND – Anne M. Wogan, 92, lifelong resident of Munjoy Hill, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Barron Center surrounded by her loving family.



Anne was born on April 29, 1927, in Portland, to the late Charles and Anna (MacDonald) Kenney. Growing up as an only child, she developed strong relationships with her cousins, extended family and the families of the Munjoy Hill neighborhood. She attended Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Portland High School in 1946, much to the dismay of the nuns at Cathedral High School. While she was in high school, she caught the eye of Russell H. Wogan Sr. He left school to enlist in the United States Navy during World War II, however, Russell and Anne were able to maintain a strong relationship through letters and gifts while he was stationed abroad. Upon his discharge, Anne and Russell were married in 1947. At 36 St. Lawrence Street in Portland, Anne and Russell raised their family of seven on the foundations of faith, love and family.



Most likely as a result of being an only child, Anne had an "open door" policy. Her home was always open to anyone and everyone, and there was always enough food to go around. The kids of Munjoy Hill always knew they had a place to visit at the Wogan household. She loved, cared for, and sometimes even disciplined, many kids as if they were her own. Children had a special place in Anne's heart, and she was passionate about ensuring every child received love.



Throughout the years, Anne skillfully balanced work with raising her family. She worked for several years at the New England Telephone Company. In addition, she worked at Maine Medical Center as a switchboard operator, retiring after nearly 30 years of service. Following retirement, she continued to work at MMC on a part-time basis with her best friend, Suzanne Mullin. While working, Anne went above and beyond to care for her friends and neighbors who were in the hospital. She would often extend kindness and sincere concern through her visits to the sick, bringing them coffee or tea, a newspaper, or just providing a caring presence all while being respectful of the individual's privacy.



Anne was a very faithful person who prayed the Rosary on a daily basis and was a lifelong communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She was a member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary under the auspices of the Charles Loring Post 25, a former member of the Irish American Club and the Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Association. Anne was also a volunteer with voter registration during local elections.



Above all else, Anne was a loving wife, devoted mother, and adoring "Nana". She was a woman of great strength who was a loyal friend to many people. Her legacy will live on through everyone who was impacted by this remarkable woman.



Anne was welcomed into heaven by her loving husband, Russell H. Wogan Sr., and her beloved daughter, Karen L. Wogan. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Lee and husband John "Slim" of South Portland, Gail O'Malley of Portland, Terrance Wogan and wife Marie of Scarborough, Russell Wogan Jr. and partner, John Ribar of Florida, Frances Wogan of Westbrook, and Joan Beard and husband Richard of Portland. She was the loving Nana to 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition, Anne was a mother figure to her beloved Alicia Black, husband Skip and family of Bangor.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at the Barron Center, especially those on Two North.



Visiting Hours celebrating Anne's life will be held on Monday, August 5 from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. The Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday, August 6 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Anne's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine



PO Box 7830



Portland, ME 04112







