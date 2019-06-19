Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Lisa Akeley. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

YARMOUTH - With her loving family by her side, Anne Lisa Akeley passed away on June 16, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.



Anne lived her best life filled with family, friends, a successful career, and countless days at Higgins Beach and at Little Madawaska Lake.



She was born Aug. 5, 1959, in Caribou, the daughter of Darrel and Betty McDougal. Anne graduated from Caribou High School in 1977 and worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the local pool during the summer months. She went on to receive her degree in Court and Conferencing Reporting from Husson College in 1981.



In August of 1979, she married her husband, Dale Akeley and settled in Yarmouth. They had two daughters, Sarah, born in 1983 and Abby, born in 1985.



Anne had a celebrated career as a court reporter and later, a real-time captioner. While working for Pieske Reporting Services from 1981-2004, she was a court reporter for various occasions and was a member of both the Maine and the National Court Reporters Association. In 2004, along with so much support and encouragement from her dear friend, Shari Majeski, ventured into captioning. She worked with Shari at Maine CART and Captioning until 2007 when she joined LNS Captioning. Anne worked for LNS Captioning, a national captioning business located in Portland, Ore., from 2007 until her illness necessitated her retirement in 2016. Anne was not only the captioner with the highest accuracy rate at LNS year after year, she was professional, poised, and gracious under all situations. Whether captioning a contentious city council meeting or an NFL football game for a huge audience, Anne was the best, and she will be remembered and missed by her friends at LNS.



Anne and her family were so fortunate to have a camp on Little Madawaska Lake, right down the road from her loving parents. Every holiday, long weekend, and summer break Anne, Dale and the kids would pack up the car and head north. She loved being with her family and close to the water. Later, the family fell in love with Higgins Beach and Anne took great pride and care in making sure many days during the warmer months were spent there with her children and grandchildren. So many beautiful memories were made while looking for sand dollars, playing in the tide pools, and watching four generations fish for stripers.



Anne loved being outside. Whether she was with her husband and grandson lobstering on their boat, enjoying a sunny day on her front porch, or going for a walk with a friend, you could always find her enjoying a fresh breeze and the sunshine. She found great joy in the sanctuary created by her loving husband in her own backyard; on any given day she would watch pileated woodpeckers, blue birds, orioles, and even the occasional eagle visiting the feeders or flying overhead.



Most of all, Anne loved being a mother and a grandmother. Known as Ammy by her adoring four year old granddaughter, Lydia, and eight year old grandson, Hazelton, Anne was an incredible cheerleader at hockey games and dance lessons. She would light up every time she saw her grandchildren and was so proud of everything they did. She showered them with love and attention and made sure that they knew just how special they were to her. Hazelton and Lydia loved their Ammy and enjoyed every moment they shared together.



Anne is predeceased by her mother, Betty McDougal. She is survived by her father, Darrel McDougal; her husband, Dale, their daughter Sarah Lundin and her husband, Michael, and their daughter Abby Berry, her husband Daniel and their two children, Hazelton and Lydia; a sister, Cindy McNeal and her husband, John, a brother, James McDougal and his wife, Carol, their son Eric and his wife, Rachel and their two children, Alana and Colin; a sister Andrea Hutchinson and her husband Steve, their daughter Kathryn and her partner Marc Scott, and their son Patrick; a sister, Elaine McDougal and her partner, Steve Cady, and her son, Kyle Robida; mother-in-law, Marie Bagley and husband, Winston; sister-in-law, Carla Cyr and husband, Michael, and their sons, Bradley, Douglas, and Gregory; brother-in-law, Steve Akeley and his wife, Rebecca, his son Jeremy and his wife, Heather and their son, Ethan and his son, Andrew.



Her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the New England Cancer Specialists and her incredible doctor, Dr. Christian Thomas and his dedicated team. Additionally, the family would like to acknowledge and thank her compassionate home hospice team as well as the caring staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories or offer their condolences by visiting Anne's online guestbook at



A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Commodore Room at Patriot Insurance Company, located at 701 Route One in Yarmouth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to: Yarmouth Cares about Neighbors, or the Center for Grieving Children.







