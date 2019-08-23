Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Anne K. Del Borgo. View Sign Obituary

ORR'S ISLAND – Dr. Anne K. Del Borgo, 46, died on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.



Anne was born on April 25, 1973, to Elliot A. and Nancy (Withington) Del Borgo, in Potsdam, N.Y. She was salutatorian of Potsdam CHS in 1991. A 1995 graduate of Williams College, Anne received her doctorate in veterinary medicine from Cornell University in 1999. She worked at Boothbay Animal Hospital and Coastal Veterinary Care before becoming the owner of Sunray Animal Clinic in Brunswick.



She was the 2007 president of the Maine Veterinary Association, and served as legislative chair for 10 years. She received the Maine Veterinary Association Service Award in 2008 and chaired the Maine Animal Welfare Advisory Committee. She was an active member and acolyte of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Brunswick.



Anne was predeceased by her father, Professor Elliot A. Del Borgo; and father-in-law, Robert Norwood. She is survived by her husband Robert Norwood Jr. of Orr's Island; mother, Nancy (Withington) Del Borgo of N.Y.; mother-in-law, Janice Norwood; sister, Laura Houk and husband Justin of Mass.; sister-in-law, Patricia Hormell of N.C.; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Norwood and wife Mary of Boothbay, Stephen Norwood of R.I.; two nephews, Jonathan and Rowan Houk; several nieces and nephews-in-law; and her two cats, Allison and Joey; and her pug, Maloo.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick. A reception will follow immediately at the Sunray Animal Clinic, 73 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 352 S. Market St., Cape Vincent, N.Y., followed by burial at Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown, N.Y. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, and Cummings Funeral Service, Clayton, N.Y. To view Anne's obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Memorial contributions may be made in Anne's memory to



Dogwill at



P.O. Box 772



Bath, ME 04530.



Please put general fund



or vet care in the memo.







