RYE, N.H. - Anne Hankinson Kern, 88, died peacefully, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Webster of Rye.



She was born Aug. 17, 1930 in Orange, N.J. the third child of the late Kenneth Raymond Hankinson and Audrey Lee Hankinson.



Anne's family lived in Maplewood, N.J. where she attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, graduating in 1948. Anne attended Skidmore College, graduating in 1952.



While at Skidmore, Anne, visited Colgate University, where she met her husband, William Richard Kern "Dick". Anne and Dick were married on Dec. 21, 1952 in Summit, N.J. While stationed at Fort Devens, Mass., their first son, John Sayres Kern was born on Sept. 23, 1954. After Dick left the army, he and Anne purchased their first home in Rosemont, Pa., in July of 1955. On Nov. 27, 1955, their second son, Edward Richard Kern "Ted" was born. Their third son, David Stewart Kern was born on Dec. 13, 1960.



In 1970, Anne and Dick moved to Mountain Lakes, N.J. to be closer to the Dick's new job in Rutherford. A new opportunity called Anne and Dick to Evansville, Ind., in late summer of 1978. They lived in Evansville until 1984 when they moved to Greenwich, Conn. Upon retiring in 1994, they moved to New Castle, N.H., where they lived together until Dick's death in 2009. Anne continued to live in their home until August of 2016, when she moved to Webster at Rye, Rye, N.H.



Anne introduced Dick to Boothbay, where they rented houses, for summer vacations until they purchased their own on Ocean Point, in 1991. Anne's love of gardening, playing tennis, shopping in Boothbay Harbor and boating with family and friends were the mainstays of her vacations in Boothbay.



She is survived by her son, John S. Kern and his wife, Sharon of Salt Lake City, Utah, her daughter-in-law Ginny Kern of South Portland, and her son, David S. Kern and his wife, Sue of Merrimac, Mass.; her grandchildren, Emily Kern of Missoula, Mont., Tucker Kern of Salt Lake City, Utah, Sam Kern of Kalamazoo, Mich., Grant Kern and Jennifer Kern of South Portland, and Jack Kern of Salt Lake City, Utah, Caroline Kern and Sarah Kern of Merrimac, Mass; extended family and friends.



Anne was predeceased by her husband, William Richard Kern Jr.; and her son, Edward Richard Kern.



A memorial service will be held this summer at Ocean Point, Maine.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.



In lieu of flowers donations in Anne's memory



can be made to:



Coastal Maine



Botanical Gardens,



132 Botanical Gardens Dr.,



Boothbay, ME 04537







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019

