Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM South Portland Church of the Nazarene 525 Highland Avenue View Map Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Anne G. Thomes, 68, of South Portland, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019 with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with stage IV



She was born in Portland, the daughter of Winslow "Jake" and Dorothy (Olsen) Harriman and was educated in Cape Elizabeth schools, until her junior year of high school, graduating from Valley High School in Albuquerque, N.M., class of 1969.



Anne married the love of her life, Herbert E. Thomes III in July 1971. A devoted wife and mother of five children, she made her home in South Portland for over 35 years. A natural caregiver, she worked in many roles as a certified nursing assistant (CNA), massage therapist (LMT), childbirth educator at Mercy Hospital's Birthplace for over 17 years, CPR, and infant-massage instructor.



She was adventurous, loved traveling from day-trips, "glamping" in her camper, to touring other countries. An accomplished artist, she saw beauty in everything she could create in either painting, drawing, or crafting, passing this gift on to her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing cook, joking she had to learn to survive her mother's cooking growing up. Other interests included kayaking, gardening, pets Bumble and Eleanor, and most of all, her family.



Anne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Herb; daughter, Susan Maxwell and her husband, Matthew of Windham, son, Michael Thomes and his wife, Jacqueline of New Gloucester, daughter Catherine Thomes of South Portland, daughter Amanda Tibbetts and her husband, Dan of Raymond, and daughter, Amy Akerlund and her husband, Oskar of Sundsvall, Sweden; brother, Winslow "Dave" Harriman and his wife, Trish, brother, Daniel and his wife, Annette of Cape Elizabeth; grandchildren: Morgan Maxwell and her partner, Tyler Gilson, Gabriel Maxwell and his wife, Hailey, Alexis Maxwell, Nicolas Farley, Taylor Tibbetts, Sydney Thomes, Camryn Thomes, Brent Thomes; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Anne's life will be held Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. at the South Portland Church of the Nazarene, 525 Highland Avenue, So. Portland.



Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at







