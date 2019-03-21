Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne F. Melrose. View Sign

BATH - Anne F. Melrose, 85, of Bedford Street, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Horizon's Living and Rehab Center.She was born in Bridgton, Maine, on Nov. 11, 1933, the daughter of James and Gladys O. (Chadbourne) Fitton.Anne graduated from Bridgton High School as valedictorian in 1951, and graduated from Bates College in 1955, with a bachelor's degree in biology. After graduating from college, she taught at Buckfield and Lisbon High Schools where she coached basketball and softball. Anne was a frequent substitute teacher at Bath Middle School and Morse High School from 1977 until her retirement in 2007.Anne was active in Bath area Girl Scouting for 50 years, serving as a troop leader at all levels and in the Longreach Service Unit. She traveled to England with her troop in the 1980s. Anne served in the Civil Air Patrol with her husband and obtained the rank of major. She served the commander of Pine Tree Senior Squadron for over 30 years.Anne was an avid reader, often reading four to five books a week. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, knitting, gardening and was an excellent cook. Her sons-in-law were always treated to her homemade apple pies any time they came for a visit. She enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren.Anne married Joseph R. Melrose Jr., on June 26, 1960. They were married for 54 years before his death on Dec. 16, 2014. She lovingly cared for Joe during his extended illness.She is survived by three daughters, Elaine Baker and her husband Daryl of Littleton, Mass., Marilyn Melrose and her husband, Craig Stearns, of Haverhill, Mass., and Susan Yurek and her husband, Edward, of Bath; six grandchildren, Katherine Baker, Sarah Baker, Collin Stearns, Nicholas Stearns, Patrick Yurek and Karen Yurek; and her dear cousin and lifelong best friend, Eunice Fitton of Bridgton.The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and CNAs of Dionne Commons and the Horizons Living Center for their loving care over the past two years.Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Small Point Baptist Church, Main Road, Phippsburg. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.Condolences may be made online at







BATH - Anne F. Melrose, 85, of Bedford Street, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Horizon's Living and Rehab Center.She was born in Bridgton, Maine, on Nov. 11, 1933, the daughter of James and Gladys O. (Chadbourne) Fitton.Anne graduated from Bridgton High School as valedictorian in 1951, and graduated from Bates College in 1955, with a bachelor's degree in biology. After graduating from college, she taught at Buckfield and Lisbon High Schools where she coached basketball and softball. Anne was a frequent substitute teacher at Bath Middle School and Morse High School from 1977 until her retirement in 2007.Anne was active in Bath area Girl Scouting for 50 years, serving as a troop leader at all levels and in the Longreach Service Unit. She traveled to England with her troop in the 1980s. Anne served in the Civil Air Patrol with her husband and obtained the rank of major. She served the commander of Pine Tree Senior Squadron for over 30 years.Anne was an avid reader, often reading four to five books a week. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, knitting, gardening and was an excellent cook. Her sons-in-law were always treated to her homemade apple pies any time they came for a visit. She enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren.Anne married Joseph R. Melrose Jr., on June 26, 1960. They were married for 54 years before his death on Dec. 16, 2014. She lovingly cared for Joe during his extended illness.She is survived by three daughters, Elaine Baker and her husband Daryl of Littleton, Mass., Marilyn Melrose and her husband, Craig Stearns, of Haverhill, Mass., and Susan Yurek and her husband, Edward, of Bath; six grandchildren, Katherine Baker, Sarah Baker, Collin Stearns, Nicholas Stearns, Patrick Yurek and Karen Yurek; and her dear cousin and lifelong best friend, Eunice Fitton of Bridgton.The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and CNAs of Dionne Commons and the Horizons Living Center for their loving care over the past two years.Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Small Point Baptist Church, Main Road, Phippsburg. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.Condolences may be made online at www.Dailgefuneralhome.com .Memorial contributions may be made in Anne's memory to:The Bath High School Alumni Scholarship FundP.O. Box 1030Bath, ME 04530 Funeral Home Daigle Funeral Home

819 High St

Bath , ME 04530

(207) 443-3061 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com