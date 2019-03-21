|
BATH - Anne F. Melrose, 85, of Bedford Street, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Horizon's Living and Rehab Center.She was born in Bridgton, Maine, on Nov. 11, 1933, the daughter of James and Gladys O. (Chadbourne) Fitton.Anne graduated from Bridgton High School as valedictorian in 1951, and graduated from Bates College in 1955, with a bachelor's degree in biology. After graduating from college, she taught at Buckfield and Lisbon High Schools where she coached basketball and softball. Anne was a frequent substitute teacher at Bath Middle School and Morse High School from 1977 until her retirement in 2007.Anne was active in Bath area Girl Scouting for 50 years, serving as a troop leader at all levels and in the Longreach Service Unit. She traveled to England with her troop in the 1980s. Anne served in the Civil Air Patrol with her husband and obtained the rank of major. She served the commander of Pine Tree Senior Squadron for over 30 years.Anne was an avid reader, often reading four to five books a week. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, knitting, gardening and was an excellent cook. Her sons-in-law were always treated to her homemade apple pies any time they came for a visit. She enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren.Anne married Joseph R. Melrose Jr., on June 26, 1960. They were married for 54 years before his death on Dec. 16, 2014. She lovingly cared for Joe during his extended illness.She is survived by three daughters, Elaine Baker and her husband Daryl of Littleton, Mass., Marilyn Melrose and her husband, Craig Stearns, of Haverhill, Mass., and Susan Yurek and her husband, Edward, of Bath; six grandchildren, Katherine Baker, Sarah Baker, Collin Stearns, Nicholas Stearns, Patrick Yurek and Karen Yurek; and her dear cousin and lifelong best friend, Eunice Fitton of Bridgton.The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and CNAs of Dionne Commons and the Horizons Living Center for their loving care over the past two years.Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Small Point Baptist Church, Main Road, Phippsburg. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.Condolences may be made online at www.Dailgefuneralhome.com.Memorial contributions may be made in Anne's memory to:The Bath High School Alumni Scholarship FundP.O. Box 1030Bath, ME 04530
