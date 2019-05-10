Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Ellen Foley Hemond. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Obituary

PORTLAND - Anne Ellen Foley Hemond died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, with many a story told and priceless moments remembered as we helped her through her last day.



Anne was born on Christmas Eve in 1933 to a home already full of feisty Irish. She was the youngest of seven. When she lost her mother at age four, her siblings took over. Anne's dad never remarried and the stories of the family growing up together in a series of apartments near the Irish Heritage Center are endless, priceless and we are quite sure, often embellished. It was there that Anne learned the power of family.



Anne graduated from Cathedral High School in 1951, after a full Irish Catholic education. She did her part to make her own way and soon landed a job at the telephone company. While there, she enjoyed several years of good old fashioned fun. Those were the days when a sister would still help you in through the window if you missed curfew.



One summer night, she met Andy Hemond, and there was no looking back. They were married within the year on the Feast of St. Anne, July 26, 1958. They built a wonderful life together filled with simple things like doing the best they could for their children, entertaining at home and always trying to make life better for everyone around them. Anne did work outside the home at Maine National Bank when it was time to start paying college tuition, but the job she treasured most and the only one she will cite on her resume, is as mom to her children and wife to her husband.



Anne truly was, as we fondly called her, "Mother Superlative". She was feisty, irreverent, loyal, brave, generous and in love with her life. Nothing was average. Every adjective in her vocabulary ended in "est." She could create a stir at the drop of a hat but also hand you a Pepsi and a Devil Dog to clear things up if you felt the least bit sad. She never cared about middle ground or having a huge group of people in her life. She wanted all her time and energy for her beloved, and that she gave.



Anne led a full life filled with family, close friends, endless hours at the beach wearing a nose guard and eye covers, time making secret jokes with grandchildren, scrubbing her house clean and doing for others. She wanted little for herself and gave us all she could. She was a legend, irreplaceable, and will be sorely missed.



We would like to thank all the people who cared so lovingly for Anne, especially in the years she bravely carried on without her husband, Andy. The staff at Falmouth by the Sea, especially, Gena and Clarice, forever hold a place in our hearts for their daily dedicated concern for Anne's happiness this past year.



Anne sadly was predeceased by her beloved husband, Andy; her grandson, Eric and all her siblings. She leaves her grieving family: son, Al and wife, Sue Hemond; daughter, Annemarie and husband, Bruce Albiston; and son, Craig Hemond and wife, Cynthia Curry. Also, her grandchildren and their partners: Ashley and Brian Fox, Katie and Joey Boilard, Will Hemond and Scott Walter, Corry Hemond, Caden Hemond, Joe and Caitlin Albiston and their children, Jack and Elliott.



Visiting hours celebrating Anne's life will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m., at the South Portland Chapel on Monday, May 13, 2019, followed by an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph's Church, 673 Steven's Avenue, Portland, Maine. Interment will follow immediately after at Calvary Cemetery. To view Anne's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Anne did love flowers. Her husband brought her a bouquet every Friday night for the table in the family room window.



But in her honor,



please instead, consider donations to:



The Irish Heritage Center



34 Gray Street



Portland, ME 04102.



Thank you from the Hemond family.







