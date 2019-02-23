Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Dorsey Loth. View Sign

FREEPORT - Anne Dorsey Loth, 87, passed away quietly, on Feb. 14, 2019, at her home in Freeport. Anne was born in Portland, May 17, 1931, daughter of Frank Donald and Elsie Dorsey.



Anne grew up on Deering Street in Portland with her older brother Donald, where the first floor of their house was the office of their father's medical practice. The family enjoyed many summers spent in Waites Landing in Falmouth..



Anne graduated from Deering High School in Portland. She continued her education, earning a Bachelor Degree in Art from Connecticut College and a M.S.W. Degree from Boston College School of Social Work.



After graduate school Anne worked at Maine Medical Center as a social worker and trainer at the Community Mental Health Center, then teaching as an assistant professor in the department of social welfare for six years. In 1982, she took a position as the director of Project Aware in Bath, Maine; a program that worked closely with low and moderate income persons Maine and programs and community based senior management teams. From 1984-1987 Anne worked as the Executive Director for Freeport Community Services, where she was responsible for program and budget development, grant writing and volunteer coordination. After her time at Freeport Community services, Anne worked as an Adoption Consultant for Maine Adoption Placement Services(Portland, ME) and began her private practice as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker focusing on inter-personal issues, women's issues and alcoholism.



Anne is predeceased by her beloved husband John P Loth and her brother Donald. She is survived by several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.



Anne cherished many long term friendships from all aspects of life. After graduation from Connecticut College, Anne moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she met John through family friends. After their marriage, they lived for a short time in Yarmouth, before moving to a converted camp with a beautiful view of the Harraseeket River in Freeport. They enjoyed watching the tide go in and out, and the many birds feeding from their birdfeeders outside the window of their home on the river. Anne and John spent many hours taking long drives through Maine often searching out interesting restaurants and art galleries to visit.



Anne and John adored all of their all pets, most recently their little dog Fritzi and Anne's constant companion her cat, "kitty". Anne greatly valued the many neighbors and caregivers that helped her to be able to stay at home and enjoy her life through the last months of her life, including her neighbor Arthur, and caregivers Dottie, Sandy, Sandy, Sarah, and Amanda



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be sent to:



The Coastal



Humane Society



30 Range Rd.



Brunswick, ME 04011







