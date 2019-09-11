Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Calder Callnan. View Sign Service Information Donald Dunn Funeral Home - Houlton 11 Park St. Houlton , ME 04730 (207)-532-7403 Obituary

HOULTON - Anne Calder Callnan, 59, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Eastern Maine Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, Nov. 6, 1959 to Donald William and Barbara Estelle. At a young age she moved to Yarmouth, Maine, which led to her lifelong love of the ocean. She graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1978 and Casco Bay College with a medical secretary degree. She married Douglas Callnan on Oct. 11, 1980, and they soon moved to Houlton where they made their lives and became very active members of the community. Anne did secretarial work for local lawyers and brokers as well as Louisiana Pacific. In 1984, Anne moved into the family business with her husband, Douglas, and they worked side by side at Aroostook Milling Company until 2008. At which time she and Doug started a new venture, Agri-Cal Inc., where they continued to work together until the present. She was known for her energy and love of the outdoors being an avid hiker, skier, biker, snowmobiler, and at least 12 winter climbs of Mount Katahdin. In recent years Anne and her friends formed a cookbook club where they gathered monthly and enjoyed fine cooking and camaraderie.



She was a very active member of her beloved Houlton community donating her time and energy in many ways. She served on the boards of the Houlton Fair Association, Chiputneticook Lakes International Conservancy (CLIC), Health Services Foundation, Houlton Regional Hospital, Garden Club, The County Co-op, Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, being past president and several other civic organizations.



Anne had a fun loving personality and will be remembered for her generous giving spirit, being the perfect hostess, her willingness to help anyone, kindness, and compassion for others.



She is survived by her husband, Douglas of 38 years; sisters, Jane Reed Torres of Houlton and Susan Farrally-Plourde of Florida and brother, Paul Spurling and life partner, Regina, of California. In addition, she is survived by in-law siblings, Kathy Callnan and Gerry, Nancy Kuliga and Greg, Mary Beth Fitzpatrick and Albert, Maureen Callnan and Joe and Bert Callnan and Trish. Anne was a loving aunt and second mother to, Annie, Ben, Daisy, Erica, Mirynne, Jonathan, Matthew, Justin, Kendall, Cole and Tess. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a niece, Aimee Fitzpatrick.



A Christian burial outside of mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Mary of the Visitation Church with Deacon Al Burleigh officiating. A celebration of Anne's life will be held immediately following at the Houlton Community Golf Club.



Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at:



Those who wish to remember Anne in a special way may make gifts in her memory payable to



The County Co-op and Farm Store



c/o Dunn Funeral Home



11 Park St.



Houlton, ME 04730







HOULTON - Anne Calder Callnan, 59, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Eastern Maine Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, Nov. 6, 1959 to Donald William and Barbara Estelle. At a young age she moved to Yarmouth, Maine, which led to her lifelong love of the ocean. She graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1978 and Casco Bay College with a medical secretary degree. She married Douglas Callnan on Oct. 11, 1980, and they soon moved to Houlton where they made their lives and became very active members of the community. Anne did secretarial work for local lawyers and brokers as well as Louisiana Pacific. In 1984, Anne moved into the family business with her husband, Douglas, and they worked side by side at Aroostook Milling Company until 2008. At which time she and Doug started a new venture, Agri-Cal Inc., where they continued to work together until the present. She was known for her energy and love of the outdoors being an avid hiker, skier, biker, snowmobiler, and at least 12 winter climbs of Mount Katahdin. In recent years Anne and her friends formed a cookbook club where they gathered monthly and enjoyed fine cooking and camaraderie.She was a very active member of her beloved Houlton community donating her time and energy in many ways. She served on the boards of the Houlton Fair Association, Chiputneticook Lakes International Conservancy (CLIC), Health Services Foundation, Houlton Regional Hospital, Garden Club, The County Co-op, Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, being past president and several other civic organizations.Anne had a fun loving personality and will be remembered for her generous giving spirit, being the perfect hostess, her willingness to help anyone, kindness, and compassion for others.She is survived by her husband, Douglas of 38 years; sisters, Jane Reed Torres of Houlton and Susan Farrally-Plourde of Florida and brother, Paul Spurling and life partner, Regina, of California. In addition, she is survived by in-law siblings, Kathy Callnan and Gerry, Nancy Kuliga and Greg, Mary Beth Fitzpatrick and Albert, Maureen Callnan and Joe and Bert Callnan and Trish. Anne was a loving aunt and second mother to, Annie, Ben, Daisy, Erica, Mirynne, Jonathan, Matthew, Justin, Kendall, Cole and Tess. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a niece, Aimee Fitzpatrick.A Christian burial outside of mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Mary of the Visitation Church with Deacon Al Burleigh officiating. A celebration of Anne's life will be held immediately following at the Houlton Community Golf Club.Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: www.dunnfuneral.com Those who wish to remember Anne in a special way may make gifts in her memory payable toThe County Co-op and Farm Storec/o Dunn Funeral Home11 Park St.Houlton, ME 04730 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com