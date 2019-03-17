Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINDHAM - Anne (Elder) Berry, 88, of Windham, passed away peacefully with loving family at her side on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, after a long season of diminishing health. As her earthly body failed, faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ did not.



Anne was born on Sept. 1, 1930 in Windham, to Warren S. and Sylvia (Holden) Elder. She attended Windham schools, and was valedictorian of the class of 1948. She attended Gorham State Teachers' College, and then Framingham Bible Institute.



In 1964, Anne married her dear husband, Larry Jordan Berry, and the two have been inseparable ever since, sharing their faith in God, sweet companionship, and many interests.



Anne worked as a legal and medical secretary for several attorneys and doctors. For many years, she served as a capable treasurer for the family business, W.S. Elder and Sons. Far into her later years, and even while unable to leave her bed, Anne continued to manage paperwork.



Anne's life was full of music and creativity. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Chopin Club, Marston Kotzchmar Club, Maine Poetry Writers' Guild, Maine Federation of Music Clubs (past president), Windham Historical Society (past president), White Rock Grange, and Sebago Center Community Church.



Anne was very musically inclined. She played piano by ear, and sang in a brilliant soprano voice. She taught voice lessons to eager young vocalists. Alongside her brother, Warren and husband, Larry, she sang in The King's Trio. For many years she wrote commemorative poetry for family members' birthdays.



Anne is survived by her devoted husband, Larry; her brother, Bruce and sister-in-law, Cindy Elder; her niece, Andrea Elder Stultz, nephew Darren Elder, his wife, Jodi, and grandniece, Moira Grace, nephew Douglas Elder, his wife, Angie, and grandniece and nephew, Olivia Anne and Warren D. "Sonny".



She is predeceased by her parents; and brother, Warren Lee.



The tender care that Anne was provided by VNA and Hospice meant more than words can express.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 18, from 3-5 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.



To express condolences or participate in Anne's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Anne's memory are invited to



donate to the



Windham Historical Society,



P.O. Box 1475,



Windham, ME 04062 or



Northern Light Home



Care & Hospice,



50 Foden Rd.



So. Portland, ME 04106.







WINDHAM - Anne (Elder) Berry, 88, of Windham, passed away peacefully with loving family at her side on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, after a long season of diminishing health. As her earthly body failed, faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ did not.Anne was born on Sept. 1, 1930 in Windham, to Warren S. and Sylvia (Holden) Elder. She attended Windham schools, and was valedictorian of the class of 1948. She attended Gorham State Teachers' College, and then Framingham Bible Institute.In 1964, Anne married her dear husband, Larry Jordan Berry, and the two have been inseparable ever since, sharing their faith in God, sweet companionship, and many interests.Anne worked as a legal and medical secretary for several attorneys and doctors. For many years, she served as a capable treasurer for the family business, W.S. Elder and Sons. Far into her later years, and even while unable to leave her bed, Anne continued to manage paperwork.Anne's life was full of music and creativity. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Chopin Club, Marston Kotzchmar Club, Maine Poetry Writers' Guild, Maine Federation of Music Clubs (past president), Windham Historical Society (past president), White Rock Grange, and Sebago Center Community Church.Anne was very musically inclined. She played piano by ear, and sang in a brilliant soprano voice. She taught voice lessons to eager young vocalists. Alongside her brother, Warren and husband, Larry, she sang in The King's Trio. For many years she wrote commemorative poetry for family members' birthdays.Anne is survived by her devoted husband, Larry; her brother, Bruce and sister-in-law, Cindy Elder; her niece, Andrea Elder Stultz, nephew Darren Elder, his wife, Jodi, and grandniece, Moira Grace, nephew Douglas Elder, his wife, Angie, and grandniece and nephew, Olivia Anne and Warren D. "Sonny".She is predeceased by her parents; and brother, Warren Lee.The tender care that Anne was provided by VNA and Hospice meant more than words can express.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 18, from 3-5 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.To express condolences or participate in Anne's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Anne's memory are invited todonate to theWindham Historical Society,P.O. Box 1475,Windham, ME 04062 orNorthern Light HomeCare & Hospice,50 Foden Rd.So. Portland, ME 04106. Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel

434 River Road

Windham , ME 04062

(207) 892-6342 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com