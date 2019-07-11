OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Anne B. Langlois, 76, passed away July 8, 2019 at her residence in Richmond. She was born in Melrose, Mass., May 18, 1943, the daughter of Bernard and Anne Kasprzak Bryan. She attended local Melrose schools and graduated from St. Mary's high School. Anne then graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in mathematics. She worked for a period of time doing computer programming for Hydra. She and her family lived in Middletown, New Jersey, where she was very involved with the Board of Education, PFA and PTA and helped start Project PromIn 2003, she and her husband Gerard moved to Old Orchard Beach. Here she became very involved with the York County Democratic Committee, first as the secretary and later as the Chair. Anne loved lighthouses and volunteered at Portland Headlight. Anne enjoyed listening to Elvis, collecting Dept. 56 and supporting New England sports, specially the Bruins and Celtics. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Barney, Fred and Steve Bryan.She is survived by her husband, Gerard Langlois of Richmond; two sons, Maurice Langlois and Tom Langlois, both of Richmond; two daughters, Michelle Langlois Wagner of West Chester, Ohio; and Nicolle Langlois of Middletown, NJ, and two grandchildren Nicholas and Samantha.Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, Friday, July 12, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Margaret's Church, Old Orchard Beach. Burial will be at a later date. For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider the Maine Cancer Foundation170 Falmouth RdFalmouth, Me 04105 orAlzheimer's Ass. Maine Chapter 383US Route 1, #2CScarborough, Me 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 11, 2019