PORTLAND - Annamarie Ross Trusiani, 86, passed away surrounded by family and close friends at Maine Medical Center, Portland, on June 28, 2019. She was a resident of Falmouth, Maine. Annamarie was born in Paterson, New Jersey to Julia Monda Ross and William Ross on June 18, 1933, and was the eldest of three daughters. Annamarie cherished her large extended Italian and Scottish families, and years later enjoyed telling stories of her childhood to her own children and grandchildren.



Annamarie was a "force to be reckoned with" from the very beginning. At the age of four, she went to protests with her mother to support factory workers who wanted to start a union. Later, as a nurse, she refused to inoculate patients with expired vaccine, instead discarding it, much to the annoyance of the supervising doctor. As a health officer in Maine, Annamarie insisted that the school swimming pool be cleared of contaminants before students were permitted to use it. For Annamarie, integrity and intelligence were defining characteristics.



Annamarie began her career as a registered nurse. In Paterson, she graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing with an R.N. degree, and worked in a doctor's private family practice. After Annamarie and her husband, Paul Jerry Trusiani, moved back to his home-state of Maine, Annamarie was a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Portland in the delivery room, "the happiest place in the hospital." Some of Annamarie's fondest memories were when babies arrived before doctors, and she brought these babies into the world. Annamarie served on the boards of Goodwill, and Pineland Center, for years, and she was an active member of Holy Martyrs in Falmouth, Maine.



Annamarie co-owned Paul's Food Center and Clark House Real Estate Company. Paul's Food Center served the people of downtown Portland for 42 years, and Annamarie, like her partner, Paul, was mindful of balancing their businesses' financial concerns with the well-being of their employees and customers. In the past three years, Annamarie founded, owned and operated A. Ross, LLC, a commercial real estate company.



Annamarie was a devoted mother and grandmother, who cherished spending time with family and friends, whether it was playing Scrabble, chatting on the phone with a grandchild, or celebrating a college graduation. She will be missed deeply. Annamarie is survived by her four children and their spouses, Lisa Marie Trusiani and Richard Lowell Parker, James Scott Trusiani and Juli Beecher Trusiani, Donna Marie Trusiani Flanigan and Sean Flanigan, and Paul Joseph Trusiani, as well as by her seven grandchildren: Jessica Trusiani, Christine Trusiani, Alexis Trusiani, Grant Parker, Grayson Parker, Connor Flanigan, and Joseph Flanigan. She is also survived by her sisters, Lynn Ross Martin, and Elizabeth Ross Gurke, and by nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Mass in honor of Annamarie Ross Trusiani will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. A reception in celebration of Annamarie's life will follow at DiMillo's Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Annamarie's memorial page, please visit



Memorial contributions may be made in Annamarie Ross Trusiani's memory to







501 St. Jude Place



Memphis, TN 38105







