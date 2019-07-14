Anna (Dexter) Wakefield

Obituary

CORTLAND MANOR, N.Y. - Anna (Dexter) Wakefield, 86, passed away June 25, 2019, in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.

Born 1932 in Portland, Maine, to Archie J. Dexter Jr. and Eva (Osterlund) Dexter. She grew up on Munjoy Hill in the house her grandfather built and graduated from Portland High School.

Anna enjoyed attending her class reunions whenever she could.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Wendy and Perry Hatch Jr., Pamela Wakefield and Gary Slane, Lori and Andrew Hyslop and Robert and Susan Wakefield Jr.; four grandsons; two great-grandchildren; seven nieces; and her sister-in-law, Janet (Wakefield) West.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Florence (Dexter) Wescott and brother-in-law, Arthur S. Wescott Jr.

In keeping with her wishes there are no services.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019
