SCARBOROUGH - Anna Lucia Pelletier, 69, passed away in hospice, June 22, 2019. She was born in Abilene, Texas, June 5, 1950.
As a child in an Air Force family, Lucia lived and traveled across the U.S. and around the world, meeting her future lifelong husband, Charles, as a teenager in New Jersey. She graduated from Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1968 and married Charles in 1971. While raising her two children, she went on to earn a degree in studio art and early childhood education from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She spent 20 years teaching early elementary grades, mainly Kindergarten, with unbridled passion, joy and skill. Lucia moved to Portland in 2015 with her husband, settled in Westbrook and worked at Still A Good Cause Thrift Shop for several years.
As a teacher, but even more as a grandmother, Lucia gave unconditional love to the children in her life. She adored watching her grandchildren play together at the beach and in the backyard of her home. Driven by her passion and appreciation for beauty and art, Lucia was an accomplished seamstress, gardener and crafter. A lifelong teacher, she spread a contagious, compassionate enthusiasm for discovery and an appreciation for life's small joys to everyone she knew.
Lucia is survived by her loving husband, her two children and her three grandchildren.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 30, 2019