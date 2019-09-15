Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lorraine Tripaldi Dell'Aquila. View Sign Obituary

CAPE ELIZABETH - Anna Lorraine Tripaldi Dell'Aquila of Cape Elizabeth, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Anna, formally of Portland and recently of Cape Elizabeth, was born on Aug. 24, 1923, to Luigi and Antoinette Vacchiano Tripaldi. Anna grew up on Federal Street known as "Little Italy" and was a proud graduate of Portland High School.



As a young woman, Anna faithfully traveled across the Atlantic on the Ocean Liner Independence to Italy marry her husband, Rocco … a man she had never met. Some say she was brave, some say she was crazy, and most know that she was a woman of faith. Anna's devotion and many Novenas' gave her strength and confidence to pave the way for Rocco's arrival to America after his citizenship wait.



Together, Anna and Rocco raised four sons and was a foster mom to many. Anna held many jobs in her lifetime but her most enjoyable was working for the Portland Police Department as a school crossing guard in their East Deering neighborhood. She held great pride wearing that uniform.



Anna loved to cook for her family and anyone who entered her home. Everyone was always welcome especially the neighborhood kids who loved her pizza and Italian cookies. Anna's home was the neighborhood "hang-out" and the only entry fee was to eat. Anna was especially proud of her famous Italian dinners at St. Pius Church. The meals were always a sellout.



In later years, Anna became a devoted New England Patriots fan. She would never miss a game. Her family spent many Sunday's watching the games with her, eating and spending quality family time together.



Anna was predeceased by her husband, Rocco, in 1986 and her siblings, Victor, John, Mary, Rose, Josephine and Augie as well as many extended family members. She is survived by her four sons and their wives, Mike and Holly, Nick and Pam, Anthony and Kelly and Joseph and Susan; as well as 12 grandchildren, Anna-Nicole, Jessica, Christina, Joshua, Samantha, Cassaundra, Vincenzo, Jamie, Marlo, Stefano, Monica and Mikayla; and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Gracie and Kate.



Anna had prayed to be with the Lord for many years and is now at peace leaving behind a strong legacy of love and family.



Anna's family would like to especially thank the loving staff at The Landing of Cape Elizabeth and Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Anna's online guestbook at



A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.



In lieu of flowers in honor of Anna's memory, donations can be made to:



Northern Light Home



Care and Hospice



50 Foden Road



South Portland, ME 04106







