STANDISH - Ann N. Asbury, 84, died peacefully on July 10, 2019, at Avita Memory Care in Westbrook. She was the daughter of John and Ella Asbury of Cape Elizabeth. She graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and went to Maine Medical to become a registered nurse. She had many hobbies which she excelled in gardening, quilting, refinishing furniture, and hooking beautiful award winning rugs. There was nothing she couldn't do with her hands.
She was predeceased by her parents, and five brothers, Henry, James, Robert, Tim, and Norman; her ex-husband, Eugene Reilly Sr. She is survived by her two children, Karen Reilly of Steep Falls and Eugene Reilly Jr. of Limington. Her grandchildren, Carolyn Reilly, Emily Bradway, and Ian Reilly. Her sister, Ruth Swanson of Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at Riverside Memorial Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth on July 20, 2019 at 4 p.m. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019