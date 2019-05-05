Guest Book View Sign Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - With profound sadness and feelings of deep loss we announce the unexpected passing of Ann-Marie (Higgins) Roylance. Ann-Marie lost her ongoing battle with mental illness on March 20, 2019, and ended her life. She was 58 years old.



Annie had been living for the past few years in a residential mental health community in Skowhegan that provided supervised medication, therapy, and social programs. She responded well to the program and was making such great progress that it was decided in February she no longer needed this level of care and oversight and she was transitioned to more independent living arrangements. Tragically, she quickly relapsed and spiraled back into depression and psychosis.



Born on Dec. 27, 1960, to Robert and Constance Higgins of South Portland, Ann was the youngest of six children and always considered herself a Willard Beach/SOPO girl. She graduated from South Portland High School in 1979 and went onto Headhunter's School of Hair Design to become a hairdresser. It was her dream job and she excelled at it. In 1981 she also attained a diploma in Cosmetology from Mr. Louis O. Couture's Institute of Cosmetology.



In 1991 Ann took a break from hairdressing to get her CNA and CNA-M certificates and worked at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough until 1995. Her CNA/Med Tech background subsequently led her to a very fulfilling career as an independent personal care-giver for adults until 2011. In the intervening periods, she continued to cut hair and do nails for her close friends.



Ann-Marie is survived by her 95 year old mother, Constance Higgins; her sisters Dianne Higgins, Catherine Doucette, Theresa Gauvin and Julia Deragon and her brother Robert Higgins. Her beloved 34 year old son, Robert Roylance, currently lives in Orlando, Fla. She also leaves behind many dear friends but especially Cindy Morey and Lauren Ginn and of course her SOPO friends-- Danny, Benny, Kathy and Linda.



There will be a celebration of her life in the fall before interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland. Announcement forthcoming.







SKOWHEGAN - With profound sadness and feelings of deep loss we announce the unexpected passing of Ann-Marie (Higgins) Roylance. Ann-Marie lost her ongoing battle with mental illness on March 20, 2019, and ended her life. She was 58 years old.Annie had been living for the past few years in a residential mental health community in Skowhegan that provided supervised medication, therapy, and social programs. She responded well to the program and was making such great progress that it was decided in February she no longer needed this level of care and oversight and she was transitioned to more independent living arrangements. Tragically, she quickly relapsed and spiraled back into depression and psychosis.Born on Dec. 27, 1960, to Robert and Constance Higgins of South Portland, Ann was the youngest of six children and always considered herself a Willard Beach/SOPO girl. She graduated from South Portland High School in 1979 and went onto Headhunter's School of Hair Design to become a hairdresser. It was her dream job and she excelled at it. In 1981 she also attained a diploma in Cosmetology from Mr. Louis O. Couture's Institute of Cosmetology.In 1991 Ann took a break from hairdressing to get her CNA and CNA-M certificates and worked at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough until 1995. Her CNA/Med Tech background subsequently led her to a very fulfilling career as an independent personal care-giver for adults until 2011. In the intervening periods, she continued to cut hair and do nails for her close friends.Ann-Marie is survived by her 95 year old mother, Constance Higgins; her sisters Dianne Higgins, Catherine Doucette, Theresa Gauvin and Julia Deragon and her brother Robert Higgins. Her beloved 34 year old son, Robert Roylance, currently lives in Orlando, Fla. She also leaves behind many dear friends but especially Cindy Morey and Lauren Ginn and of course her SOPO friends-- Danny, Benny, Kathy and Linda.There will be a celebration of her life in the fall before interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland. Announcement forthcoming. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019

