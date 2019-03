Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Hyde Ahlquist. View Sign

PORTLAND - Ann H. Ahlquist, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Portland to Samuel and Elizabeth (Swan) Hyde. Ann graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School, and then Northampton School for Girls in Northampton, Mass., in 1951. From there, she entered Boston Bouve School and Tufts University, majoring in physical education. Ann taught in that field at King Junior High School in Portland for some 30 years until her retirement.Ann grew up in Cape Elizabeth and became an accomplished horse rider by age 15, earning many ribbons with her horse, On Parade. She competed in many horse shows throughout Maine, Pennsylvania, and Madison Square Garden in New York. She boarded her horses in Scarborough at a small farm owned by Leon H. Ahlquist, who shared the same love of horses, and on April 4, 1977, they were married. She had seven massive display cases in her home filled with winning ribbons in 3-gaited and saddle classes. Many more ribbons decorate the home's woodwork and walls. She rode for The Dressage Riding Club of Cape Elizabeth, and the Pleasant Hill Riding Club.Ann and Leon were very much in love and were always with one another throughout their marriage, sharing the farm work equally in what became a land-locked Noah's Ark. Noah had two of everything; Ann and Leon had multiples of many, both animal and fowl. Although not all at once, there were at times eight cows, two bulls, a pair of draft horses, 14 mini horses (for show), three mini goats, 17 beagles (for trials), two pair of peacocks, Cochin and bantam hens, seven types of ducks, and pheasants, countless hens, and 17 bee hives.When the livestock grew in numbers, the old barn on the back of the house was torn down, and a brand-new expanded barn was erected further back behind the house to ease the workload. They sold eggs, honey, and beeswax candles. Besides all this, they also had landscape and lawn care customers in the Prout's Neck area for 18 years. Ann worked part time at two Pratt Abbott Dry Cleaners during this time as well. Both Ann and Leon were big Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics fans, watching many of the games.Ann belonged to the Maine Farm Bureau Association, The Maine Miniature Horse Club, The American Miniature Horse Association, and The Southern Maine Beagle Club.Ann was predeceased by her parents; and one sister, Elizabeth H. Stone. Survivors include, one sister, Jane and husband, Robert Chesebro, of Portland; nephew, Carl Ahlquist and wife, Judy, of Scarborough; nephews, Jeffrey A. Stone of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.,Mark A. Stone and wife, Kristen, of Franklin, Tenn.; and niece, Kathleen S. Haarbauer of Cudjoe Key, Fla.; many grandnephews and nieces also survive.Per Ann and Leon's wishes, no services are being held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Route 1, Scarborough, Maine.Online condolences may be expressed at







