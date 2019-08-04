Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Elizabeth Pierce. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Ann Elizabeth Pierce closed the page on this life on Aug. 1, 2019. Ann was born July 10, 1931, in Presque Isle, Maine, to Florence and Edward Ryan. She was always proud of her Northern Maine roots. Ann graduated from Colby College in 1952, and went on to earn her master's degree in library science at the University of Maine while working full time and raising her four children, Grady, Bill, Robert, and Sarah. After earning her master's, Ann worked at the Cerebral Palsy Center (now known as The Morrison Center), where she discovered her passion for connecting young people with literature. The connection resulted in correspondences between her students and author, E.B. White. These letters were proudly displayed in Ann's homes throughout her life. Ann was also fulfilled by her work at Cleaves Law Library in Portland, where she published "A History of Maine's County Courthouses" for the Maine Bar Journal while serving as State Court Library Supervisor. In addition to her passion for books, Ann was an animal enthusiast. Ann and her family cared for animals of all shapes and sizes at her beloved Field Farm on Winn Road in Falmouth. Ann's love of horses led to the purchase of Whispering Pines Tack Shop, where Ann and her daughter, Sarah, worked together selling tack, supplies, and, most importantly, books. In her retirement, Ann worked as a children's librarian at Pownal Elementary School. Ann loved teaching the children and found that the only downside of the position was learning to use the internet! In addition to her professional interests, Ann had many personal passions including playing the piano, gardening, dressage, writing and illustrating, birding, and political commentary with her beloved son-in-law, Dan. People who knew Ann will remember her for her strength, intelligence, and the love she bestowed upon everyone she encountered. She made the world a better place with her smile. Ann will be fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, former colleagues and friends, and her caregivers at Birchwoods at Canco.Please join us in celebrating Ann's life on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Sarah's home on 36 Continental Drive, Portland, Maine, 04103.







PORTLAND - Ann Elizabeth Pierce closed the page on this life on Aug. 1, 2019. Ann was born July 10, 1931, in Presque Isle, Maine, to Florence and Edward Ryan. She was always proud of her Northern Maine roots. Ann graduated from Colby College in 1952, and went on to earn her master's degree in library science at the University of Maine while working full time and raising her four children, Grady, Bill, Robert, and Sarah. After earning her master's, Ann worked at the Cerebral Palsy Center (now known as The Morrison Center), where she discovered her passion for connecting young people with literature. The connection resulted in correspondences between her students and author, E.B. White. These letters were proudly displayed in Ann's homes throughout her life. Ann was also fulfilled by her work at Cleaves Law Library in Portland, where she published "A History of Maine's County Courthouses" for the Maine Bar Journal while serving as State Court Library Supervisor. In addition to her passion for books, Ann was an animal enthusiast. Ann and her family cared for animals of all shapes and sizes at her beloved Field Farm on Winn Road in Falmouth. Ann's love of horses led to the purchase of Whispering Pines Tack Shop, where Ann and her daughter, Sarah, worked together selling tack, supplies, and, most importantly, books. In her retirement, Ann worked as a children's librarian at Pownal Elementary School. Ann loved teaching the children and found that the only downside of the position was learning to use the internet! In addition to her professional interests, Ann had many personal passions including playing the piano, gardening, dressage, writing and illustrating, birding, and political commentary with her beloved son-in-law, Dan. People who knew Ann will remember her for her strength, intelligence, and the love she bestowed upon everyone she encountered. She made the world a better place with her smile. Ann will be fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, former colleagues and friends, and her caregivers at Birchwoods at Canco.Please join us in celebrating Ann's life on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Sarah's home on 36 Continental Drive, Portland, Maine, 04103. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com