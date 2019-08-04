PORTLAND - Ann Elizabeth Pierce closed the page on this life on Aug. 1, 2019. Ann was born July 10, 1931, in Presque Isle, Maine, to Florence and Edward Ryan. She was always proud of her Northern Maine roots. Ann graduated from Colby College in 1952, and went on to earn her master's degree in library science at the University of Maine while working full time and raising her four children, Grady, Bill, Robert, and Sarah. After earning her master's, Ann worked at the Cerebral Palsy Center (now known as The Morrison Center), where she discovered her passion for connecting young people with literature. The connection resulted in correspondences between her students and author, E.B. White. These letters were proudly displayed in Ann's homes throughout her life. Ann was also fulfilled by her work at Cleaves Law Library in Portland, where she published "A History of Maine's County Courthouses" for the Maine Bar Journal while serving as State Court Library Supervisor. In addition to her passion for books, Ann was an animal enthusiast. Ann and her family cared for animals of all shapes and sizes at her beloved Field Farm on Winn Road in Falmouth. Ann's love of horses led to the purchase of Whispering Pines Tack Shop, where Ann and her daughter, Sarah, worked together selling tack, supplies, and, most importantly, books. In her retirement, Ann worked as a children's librarian at Pownal Elementary School. Ann loved teaching the children and found that the only downside of the position was learning to use the internet! In addition to her professional interests, Ann had many personal passions including playing the piano, gardening, dressage, writing and illustrating, birding, and political commentary with her beloved son-in-law, Dan. People who knew Ann will remember her for her strength, intelligence, and the love she bestowed upon everyone she encountered. She made the world a better place with her smile. Ann will be fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, former colleagues and friends, and her caregivers at Birchwoods at Canco.Please join us in celebrating Ann's life on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Sarah's home on 36 Continental Drive, Portland, Maine, 04103.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019