WESTBROOK - Angelina Winchester was born in Portland, Maine, on Dec. 23, 1922, the daughter of the late Amedeo and Jennie Pizzutti Catruch. Angie died in Westbrook on April 19, 2019, with family by her side. Angie was educated in the Portland Schools. Angie married Boyd H. Winchester in Portland on Nov. 1, 1941. After Boyd retired, they did a lot of traveling - going to Canada, Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. They went camping a lot, sometimes taking nieces and nephews along at different times. At the time of Boyd's death in 2004, they had been married for 63 years. After the deathof her mother, Angie and her sister, Elvira carried on their mother's pansy business for 20 more years. Angie collected Holly Hobby figurines, Co-Boy figurines and collectible flower plates from Germany. Besides her parents and her husband, Angie was predeceased by her four brothers, Arnold, Paul, Salvatore and Augustine Catruch; her three sisters, Joyce Rowe, Elvira Kirkand Mary (Marion) Clark; two nephews, Stephen Rowe and Robert Kirk, and two nieces, Bonnie Kirk and Giovanna (Jeannie) Lash. Angie is survived by a sister-in-law, Annella Catruch and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses at Springbrook Nursing Home for the great care and compassion they showed Angie while she was there.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Angie's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. An in-house funeral will immediately follow at 11 a.m. A committal will immediately follow at Forest City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019

