Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela (Olmsted) Crocker. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Angela (Olmsted) Crocker, of Augusta, Maine, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 (she would have found the date hilarious), surrounded by family and loved ones, following a four-and-a-half year battle with cancer. She kept working throughout her treatments, only having to resign a couple months ago. She was a 22-year employee of Hannaford Markets, mostly at the Forest Avenue store in Portland, and more recently at the Cony Circle Hannaford in Augusta. She was a warrior, battling her disease with Immense courage and determination, never giving up the fight.







Angela was born in Presque Isle, Maine, in September of 1973, and grew up in the St. John Valley, graduating from Wisdom Jr./Sr. High School in 1992. She attended the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, where she met her soulmate, Adam Crocker. They were married Oct. 31, 1998, and just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Ang was a self-confessed geek and goth, loved the arts in all forms, charmed any animal she ever met, and believed passionately in the rights of everyone to be who they are.







She Is survived by her husband, Adam Crocker of Augusta; her mother, Suzanne Olmsted of Winthrop; and her father and stepmother, Woody and Emily Olmsted of Virginia; three sisters, Melody Olmsted of Winthrop, Kristin (and Christopher) Cough of Ellsworth, Damienne (and Richard) King of Maryland; one brother, Victor Olmsted of Virginia; and five nieces, Dammienne (and Jared) Jarvis of Washington state, Jasmine and Nivera Cough of Ellsworth, Autumn King of Maryland, and Halye Williams of New Auburn; nephew, Joshua Olmsted of Warren; as well as several grandnieces/nephews; and her kitty, MOOK.







She was predeceased by her twin sister, Karen Mary; and her beloved mother-in-law, Betty Crocker.







Plans for a celebration of her life will be shared later.







Donations in her memory can be made to:







DEW Haven







Maine Zoo & Rescue







918 Pond Road







Mt. Vernon, ME 04352,







(207) 293-2837







DewHaven.ME







@gmail.com







or to any reputable







AUGUSTA - Angela (Olmsted) Crocker, of Augusta, Maine, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 (she would have found the date hilarious), surrounded by family and loved ones, following a four-and-a-half year battle with cancer. She kept working throughout her treatments, only having to resign a couple months ago. She was a 22-year employee of Hannaford Markets, mostly at the Forest Avenue store in Portland, and more recently at the Cony Circle Hannaford in Augusta. She was a warrior, battling her disease with Immense courage and determination, never giving up the fight.Angela was born in Presque Isle, Maine, in September of 1973, and grew up in the St. John Valley, graduating from Wisdom Jr./Sr. High School in 1992. She attended the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, where she met her soulmate, Adam Crocker. They were married Oct. 31, 1998, and just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Ang was a self-confessed geek and goth, loved the arts in all forms, charmed any animal she ever met, and believed passionately in the rights of everyone to be who they are.She Is survived by her husband, Adam Crocker of Augusta; her mother, Suzanne Olmsted of Winthrop; and her father and stepmother, Woody and Emily Olmsted of Virginia; three sisters, Melody Olmsted of Winthrop, Kristin (and Christopher) Cough of Ellsworth, Damienne (and Richard) King of Maryland; one brother, Victor Olmsted of Virginia; and five nieces, Dammienne (and Jared) Jarvis of Washington state, Jasmine and Nivera Cough of Ellsworth, Autumn King of Maryland, and Halye Williams of New Auburn; nephew, Joshua Olmsted of Warren; as well as several grandnieces/nephews; and her kitty, MOOK.She was predeceased by her twin sister, Karen Mary; and her beloved mother-in-law, Betty Crocker.Plans for a celebration of her life will be shared later.Donations in her memory can be made to:DEW HavenMaine Zoo & Rescue918 Pond RoadMt. Vernon, ME 04352,(207) 293-2837DewHaven.ME@gmail.comor to any reputable breast cancer association. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com