SOUTH PORTLAND - Angela Campbell, 87, of Washington Avenue, died peacefully June 24, 2019, at her home, after complications from several illnesses.



She was born in Livermore Falls, the eldest child of Quirino and Gladys (McIver) Lucarelli. Angela graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1950 and Maine General Hospital of Nursing as an R.N. in 1953. She worked at Maine General Hospital, now Maine Medical Center, until her retirement in 1992. After retirement, she was busier than ever, always helping her mother, her children and her grandchildren. Add to this, she loved spending time with her siblings and their families at holidays, birthdays, and Kamp Kozy, a family camp her grandfather built in the early 1900s.



Angela is survived by her devoted husband of almost 65 years, Richard C. "Soup" Campbell; her daughters, Jennifer R. Butterworth of Topsham and Julie M. Conroy of South Portland and her husband, David M. Conroy; her grandchildren, Melanie A. Conroy and her husband, Samuel K. Ntonme, Katie E. Conroy and her husband, John F. DiNapoli III, Melinda J. Conroy, Patrick D. Conroy; three great-grandchildren, Julia A., Kim C., and David L. Conroy Ntonme. She is also survived by her sister, three brothers and their families, Judy and Alvin Carpenter, Quirino "Skip" Lucarelli, Bruce Lucarelli, and Stephen and Ruth Lucarelli.



She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Lila Farrington in 1989.



Angela loved sewing, her pets, playing the piano, making handmade pasta with her granddaughter, banana bread, limoncello, and the Boston Red Sox. She was a brilliant and meticulous nurse who cared for her entire family and their various ailments until the very end.



Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 27, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, June 28, at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland.



Memorial contributions may be made in Angela's memory to the







Northern New England Region



1 Bowdoin Mill Island



Suite 300



Topsham, ME 04086-1240







