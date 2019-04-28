Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

PORTLAND - Andrew Marshall Gibson, 30, of Portland, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a long battle with his health. He was born on April 4, 1989. Andrew attended school in South Portland, and also a couple years at University of Maine in Augusta.



Andrew had a kind, gentle soul. He loved his family and friends more than anything. He had a smile that would light up the room and a personality that everyone instantly fell in love with. Andrew never missed a moment to brighten someone else's day, even when he knew his days were coming to an end. Andrew was a true gentleman, a man with a passionate heart. He was what you would call a die-hard Boston sports fan. He enjoyed watching Patriots, Celtics, and the Red Sox with his family and friends. One of his favorite things to do was be with his nephews, Cole and Adrian Gibson. The bond between them was unbreakable.



He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Deb Payzant, and paternal grandfather, Marshall Gibson. He is survived by his mother, Robin Gibson of Portland, father, John Gibson of Casco; his brothers, Alec, Marcus, Thomas, Sean, and Taylor Woodman, who he considered a sister. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Jessica Phelan and her son, Nathan; grandfather, Robert Payzant; grandmother, Dorothy Davis of Illinois; uncles, Robert Payzant, Jr., and Ryan Payzant, both of Maine; uncles, Michael and Russell Davis of Illinois; aunts, Liana, Amanda , Mele, and Jaydean; several cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family in California, Maine, and Illinois.



Visiting hours will be Wednesday, May 1 from 4-7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 1-4 p.m., at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland.







PORTLAND - Andrew Marshall Gibson, 30, of Portland, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a long battle with his health. He was born on April 4, 1989. Andrew attended school in South Portland, and also a couple years at University of Maine in Augusta.Andrew had a kind, gentle soul. He loved his family and friends more than anything. He had a smile that would light up the room and a personality that everyone instantly fell in love with. Andrew never missed a moment to brighten someone else's day, even when he knew his days were coming to an end. Andrew was a true gentleman, a man with a passionate heart. He was what you would call a die-hard Boston sports fan. He enjoyed watching Patriots, Celtics, and the Red Sox with his family and friends. One of his favorite things to do was be with his nephews, Cole and Adrian Gibson. The bond between them was unbreakable.He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Deb Payzant, and paternal grandfather, Marshall Gibson. He is survived by his mother, Robin Gibson of Portland, father, John Gibson of Casco; his brothers, Alec, Marcus, Thomas, Sean, and Taylor Woodman, who he considered a sister. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Jessica Phelan and her son, Nathan; grandfather, Robert Payzant; grandmother, Dorothy Davis of Illinois; uncles, Robert Payzant, Jr., and Ryan Payzant, both of Maine; uncles, Michael and Russell Davis of Illinois; aunts, Liana, Amanda , Mele, and Jaydean; several cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family in California, Maine, and Illinois.Visiting hours will be Wednesday, May 1 from 4-7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 1-4 p.m., at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com