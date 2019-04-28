|
|
|
|
|
South Portland, ME
04106-3802
PORTLAND - Andrew Marshall Gibson, 30, of Portland, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a long battle with his health. He was born on April 4, 1989. Andrew attended school in South Portland, and also a couple years at University of Maine in Augusta.
Andrew had a kind, gentle soul. He loved his family and friends more than anything. He had a smile that would light up the room and a personality that everyone instantly fell in love with. Andrew never missed a moment to brighten someone else's day, even when he knew his days were coming to an end. Andrew was a true gentleman, a man with a passionate heart. He was what you would call a die-hard Boston sports fan. He enjoyed watching Patriots, Celtics, and the Red Sox with his family and friends. One of his favorite things to do was be with his nephews, Cole and Adrian Gibson. The bond between them was unbreakable.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Deb Payzant, and paternal grandfather, Marshall Gibson. He is survived by his mother, Robin Gibson of Portland, father, John Gibson of Casco; his brothers, Alec, Marcus, Thomas, Sean, and Taylor Woodman, who he considered a sister. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Jessica Phelan and her son, Nathan; grandfather, Robert Payzant; grandmother, Dorothy Davis of Illinois; uncles, Robert Payzant, Jr., and Ryan Payzant, both of Maine; uncles, Michael and Russell Davis of Illinois; aunts, Liana, Amanda , Mele, and Jaydean; several cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family in California, Maine, and Illinois.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, May 1 from 4-7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 1-4 p.m., at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
|
|
|
