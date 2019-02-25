PORTLAND – Andrew J. Fontaine, 42, left the physical world on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Portland on Nov. 19, 1976.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew J. Fontaine.
He is survived by his daughter, Ruby Fontaine of New York; mother, Regina Fontaine of Old Orchard Beach, Jane Fontaine of New York, Carrie Anne Fontaine of Portland, Jennifer Fontaine of Portland, Jimmy Fontaine and wife Ann Albano of Portland; nieces and nephews, Sierra Fontaine and husband Andrew Mazze of Cambridge, Mass., Scarlett Fontaine-Lynch of New York, Alec Dodge of Portland, A.J. Dodge of Portland, and Alexandra Albano-Fontaine of Portland.
His family asks that all who knew him to keep his memory in your thoughts and in your hearts.
Visiting Hours celebrating Andrew's life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Andrew's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers,
be kind to one another
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 25, 2019