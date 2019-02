PORTLAND – Andrew J. Fontaine, 42, left the physical world on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Portland on Nov. 19, 1976.He is survived by his daughter, Ruby Fontaine of New York; mother, Regina Fontaine of Old Orchard Beach, Jane Fontaine of New York, Carrie Anne Fontaine of Portland, Jennifer Fontaine of Portland, Jimmy Fontaine and wife Ann Albano of Portland; nieces and nephews, Sierra Fontaine and husband Andrew Mazze of Cambridge, Mass., Scarlett Fontaine-Lynch of New York, Alec Dodge of Portland, A.J. Dodge of Portland, and Alexandra Albano-Fontaine of Portland.His family asks that all who knew him to keep his memory in your thoughts and in your hearts.Visiting Hours celebrating Andrew's life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Andrew's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com In lieu of flowers,be kind to one another