OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Andrew J. Boyt, 65, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Old Orchard Beach, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Andy was born in Morristown, N.J. to Alexander and Helen (Blitz) on Dec. 23, 1953. He married Cindy (Roche) on Sept. 8, 1984 in York Harbor, Maine. He graduated from Nasson College, in Springvale, Maine in 1977.



He worked for Hannaford supermarkets for 25 years in the construction profession as a Senior Project Manager building and remodeling supermarkets. He was involved in youth hockey coaching, an avid fisherman who loved to take folks out and teach young people. He was responsible for many friends and relatives love of fishing and skill development.



He was nominated for the Carnegie Melon Heroes Award in 2001 for his part in preventing a shooting during a supermarket remodel. Fishing and teaching fishing were his passions; he was unselfish with sharing his knowledge, experience and boating skills. He was a certified Captain- master vessel. He enjoyed all things related to the ocean, and he was a certified scuba diver. His greatest point of pride was his family, his son Brian, wife Cindy and many close relatives. His unselfish nature would find him plowing driveways for neighbors, sharing a generator during an outage or advocating for something that he felt was important.



He is preceded in death by brothers, Alexander and Stewart; father Alexander, mother Helen and mother-in-law Evelyn Coye.



Andy is survived by his spouse of 35 years, Cindy; his son Brian; his sister Susan, brother Gregory; many nieces and nephews; cousins; and Aunt Marge.



A Memorial Service to honor Andy and the celebration of his love and life will be held at The Landing, 353 Pine Point Rd, Scarborough, on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2 to 4.



The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the care and treatment of Andy during his courageous battle with cancer. New England Cancer Specialist - Dr. Thomas and Staff, Mass. General Hospital- Dr. Gainor and Staff, Hospice of Southern Maine and The Dempsey Center in South Portland, Maine



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in Andy's honor to:



The Dempsey Center



South Portland or:



The American Cancer Association







