OWLS HEAD - Andrew Edward Coffey, 95, passed away Aug. 20, 2019, after a short battle with illness. Andy died peacefully and surrounded by his family at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine.Andy was born on March 3, 1924 in Rockland, Maine, and was the eldest son of Andrew A. and Helen Crockett Coffey of Owls Head, Maine. Andy grew up in Owls Head, learning in a one-room classroom at Ash Point, before graduating from Rockland High in 1942, as vice president of his class. Andy then went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force during World War II as a gunnery sergeant. Upon his return, he gained a B.A. in accounting from Bryant College in Providence, R.I., in 1948. Andy then returned home to work at Martin Marietta Cement Plant in Thomaston, Maine, for 35 years as office manager. On Dec. 31, 1950, Andy was married to Claire Brickley, the best choice he's ever made. Andy and Claire were happily married for 68 years. Andy was a devoted friend, loving parent and always fond of working with his hands. Andy would spend his free time building furniture, working around the house, or fixing anything he could get his hands on. As a 62-year member of the Rockland Lodge of Elks, Andy often applied his skills within the community, silently benefiting the town of Owls Head. From repairing the town sign to building window boxes at Owls Head Grange, Andy always had a meaningful impact on those around him. Andy was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Madeline Coffey Pillsbury, brother, Robert Coffey of California, son, Andrew J Coffey, and nephew, Michael Coffey. He is survived by his wife, Claire; son, Richard Albert Coffey with his wife, Ann E. Coffey; grandson, Mark Andrew Coffey of Yarmouth with his wife, Jamie Coffey, and their daughter, Brooklyn; grandson, Bradford A Coffey of Winchester, Mass., with his wife, Leslie Enck Coffey, and their daughters, Sadie, Aria and Kylie Claire; stepgrandson, David Nealley; nephew,, James W. Pillsbury and his wife, Brenda D. Pillsbury, of Standish, Maine; great-nephew, Andrew Pillsbury with his wife, Jona Pillsbury, and their children, Ella and Simon; Christopher Pillsbury and his children, Leah and Lewin; and his three nephews in California, Robert, Jonathan and Christopher Coffey.A celebration of Andy's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. Friends and relatives are invited to visit 10-11 a.m., prior to the service. A reception will follow at the funeral homes' 104 Limerock reception center.Andy will be buried in his family plot at Ash Point Cemetery, Owls Head. To share a memory or story with 's family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com In lieu of flowers,contributions to theSussman House, C/O PenBay – Waldo Healthcare Foundation22 White StreetRockland, ME 04841or P.O. Box 10310Portland, ME 04104
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019
