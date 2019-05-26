Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Sharon Glantz Littlefield. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Obituary

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. & Windham - On Feb. 22, 2019, in Bonita Springs, Fla., Andrea Sharon Glantz Littlefield went to be with her late husband, Richard "Bo" Littlefield; and her parents, Andrew and Georgie Duggan Glantz, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla.







Andrea attended Windham schools graduating from Windham High School and Golden School of Beauty. She had several careers in administration in Portland and Boston. She was co-owner of Pineland Realty and G & L Investments. She also worked for many years with her brothers Ronald and James at Ron's Auto Sales in Windham.







Andrea was an avid golfer having held records at Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth and Highland Woods in Bonita Springs, Fla., where she was Woman's Club Champion in 2004, and recorded a hole-in-one on two holes. She was a member of Purpoodock Club since 1985.







She was predeceased by her husband, "Bo" Littlefield, in 2012.







She leaves her sister, Marilyn and her husband, Robert Sawyer, of Gray; two brothers, Ronald Glantz and Lori Barrett, James and his wife, Dian Glantz, of Windham. She had a special love for her nieces and nephews; Karen, Bruce, Thomas, Mark Jeffrey, Linda, Kimberly, Terri, Jaime, and Kellie.







She is also survived by godchild, Kristina Kelley of Kentucky; cousin, Peter and Shelia Malia of Bridgton, and their sons Peter Jr., of Fryeburg, and James, of Portland; and many special friends in Maine and Florida.







Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Saturday June 1, 2019, from 9-11 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., to be followed at 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at the funeral home. Interment will be private for the family. To send a tribute in memory of Andrea please visit







In lieu of flowers,







contributions may be made in memory of Andrea to







The American















New England Division







1 Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300







Topsham, ME 04086, or to,







The ALS Association







Northern New







England Chapter







10 Ferry St., Suite 309







Concord, N.H. 03301







