PORTLAND - Andre "Andy" L. Ducharme, 62, died unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center May 31, 2019. Devoted husband to Marie Gozelski Ducharme.
Born in Nashua, N.H. on Oct. 29, 1956. Andre owned "Hall of Fame Baseball Card Shop" and retired nine years ago from Fairchild.
Andy enjoyed collecting memorabilia, camping, hiking, casinos, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survived by stepson George F. Gozelski and wife Kay of Salisbury, N.C., stepdaughter Margaret Rozzi and husband Frederick of Portland; grandchildren: Nicholas Gozelski, Alisha Hollbrook, Katrina Contant, Bethany Rozzi, Peter Rozzi; great-grandchildren: Olivia Gozelski, Gavin, Ashlyn and Leighton Holbrook; sisters, Denis Gregoire of Punta Gorda, Fla., Annette Seay of Orlando, Fla., Suzette Seay of Orlando, Fla., brother; Robert Ducharme of Florida.
Predeceased by mother Lucienne "Lucy" Ducharme; granddaughter Kayla Conant; stepdaughter Patricia Conant; father Robert Gregoire; and adopted father John Ducharme.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the:
or
Greater Portland Animal Refuge League.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019