BIDDEFORD - Amy Leigh Chadbourne, 27, of Biddeford, died Thursday afternoon at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Amy was born Nov. 20, 1991 in Montclair, Calif., the daughter of James R. and Dianne Smallidge Chadbourne, and attended Wells Schools. She graduated from Stillwater Academy in Utah, as class valedictorian. She furthered her education at Southern Maine Community College, where she earned her Firefighter I and II certifications. Returning to Wells, she joined the Wells Fire Department as a volunteer, and shined as a dedicated public servant. Most recently, Amy worked for Prime Cut Landscaping in Scarborough. Amy was a bright young woman and a fun loving, free spirit. She was a gifted "dog whisperer" who could cajole and befriend even the most ill-tempered dog. Amy was always willing to help a friend and was never afraid to put herself in harm's way for the sake of others. She was a gentle soul who will be forever loved, and always missed by her many friends and extended family. Amy was predeceased by her grandparents Marjorie and Bernard Chadbourne and Ralph Smallidge Jr.Survivors include her father James Chadbourne and his fiancé Kristie Mapes of Wells, her mother Dianne Smallidge and her partner Charles Caramihalis of York; her brother Alexander Chadbourne of York; maternal grandmother Barbara Smallidge of Concord, N.H.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends.A gathering will be held 3-6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Village By the Sea, 1373 Post Rd, Wells, ME 04090, with remembrances to celebrate Amy's life being shared at 4 p.m. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Amy 's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the:Pixel Fund PO Box 653 Gorham, ME 04038 or:Animal Welfare Society PO Box 43 West Kennebunk, ME 04094in Amy's memory
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019