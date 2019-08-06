Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amo Elizabeth Kimball. View Sign Service Information Wood Funeral Home 9 Warren St Fryeburg , ME 04037 (207)-935-2325 Graveside service 11:00 AM Pine Grove Cemetery Fryeburg , MA View Map Obituary

NORTH CONWAY - Miss Amo Elizabeth Kimball passed away at Mineral Springs Healthcare on July 30, 2019. She was born in Portland, Maine on Dec. 26, 1929, the daughter of G. Myron and Martha E. (Stone) Kimball.



She graduated from Fryeburg Academy, attended Westbrook Junior College and graduated from the University of Maine, Orono with a BA degree in Speech. She worked briefly for the New England Telephone Company in Boston and then taught at Pemetic High School, Southwest Harbor, Maine. Following this, she went on to teach the oral deaf at the Clarke School for the Deaf in Northampton, Mass., received a diploma from the Teacher Education Department. She returned to Maine to teach at the Maine School for the Deaf in Portland, before returning to Northampton to teach at the Clarke School for the deaf. While there she attended



Following her retirement, she returned to Maine. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star and was Past Matron of Bethlehem Chapter # 24 in Northampton. She served as Deputy Grand Martha and in 1972 was Grand Martha in the Mass. Grand Chapter. She was also a Grand Rep of New Mexico in Massachusetts in 1989-91. After returning home to Fryeburg, she was active in Pythagorean Chapter #169 in Fryeburg, becoming Worthy Matron in 1989. She did a variety of arts and crafts, especially enjoying Quilling.



There will be no calling hours. Graveside service at the family plot in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Online condolences may be shared with her family at



In lieu of flowers please make donations to: ,



516 Carew St.



Springfield, MA 01104 or



Fryeburg Rescue or a











