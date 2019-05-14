Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Obituary

PORTLAND - Althea C. Edgar, 98 years, a resident of Plant Memorial Home in Bath, recently of Huntington Commons in Kennebunk, and formerly of Kennebunkport, died early Friday morning, May 10, 2019, at Seaside Rehabilitation and Health Care in Portland, following a brief period of declining health.



Althea was born in Hatfield, Mass., on Dec. 26, 1920, the daughter of Robert W. and Edith May (Palmer) Curtis. She attended The Master's School in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., Bennett Jr. College in Milbrook, N.Y. Kathrine Gibbs School in New York City and the University of Maine at Orono, earning her bachelor's degree.



Moving to Kennebunkport in 1947, she was involved with helping to start the Kennebunkport Historical Society as well as the Arundel Yacht Club. She was instrumental in beginning the local adult education program, as well as serving as president of the Kennebunkport Health Council. Althea served on the Town of Kennebunkport's budget board as well as the school board, and served as librarian at the Louis T. Graves Public Library in Kennebunkport for several years, as well as at Park Street School and Sea Road Schools.



Althea ran a bed-and-breakfast in Kennebunkport for many years, where she served gourmet breakfasts and maintained a magnificent garden. She served on the board for the town's hospitality committee and participated in activities at the Senior Center. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, traveling and boating. She was an avid Boston RedSox fan and was passionate about gardening. In her 90s, she rediscovered art and painting.



She was predeceased by her husband, William Edgar, and by her son, Douglas A. Beard.



Survivors include her son, Ronald C. Beard and his wife, Lillian, of Portland, and a grandson, Matthew Beard of Portland.



There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at the South Congregational Church, 2 North St., Kennebunkport. Interment will be at Bass Cove Cemetery.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Althea's Book of Memories page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.







