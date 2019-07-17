CUMBERLAND - Alice R. Hajjar, 103, died peacefully in her own home on June 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on February 28, 1916, she was graduated with high honors from Charleston High School and Charleston Business College. She married George W. Hajjar, the love of her life, in Lawrence, Mass., in 1937.An active member of Saint George's Orthodox Church, she was president of the Women's Guild. She especially enjoyed working with the church on its various fundraisers and spearheaded its Middle Eastern Cookbook Publication. An avid golfer, she was a longtime member of the Indian Ridge Country Club. Alice was an avid sports fan and followed her favorite Patriots, Red Sox, tennis champions and PGA golfer.She enjoyed the theater, reading, traveling, investing and most of all, her children. She continued to have an inquisitive mind up until her death.Alice is survived by five children. Barbara A. Hajjar M.D. of Falmouth, Mass. and Sarasota, Fla.; Carol Keller and her husband, Bob Keller, of Falmouth and Osprey, Fla.; Susan Blackburn of Cumberland Foreside; Michael Hajjar of Ocala, Fla.; David Hajjar and his wife, Judy Hajjar, of New Castle, N.H. and Highland, Fla. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Agnes Cassis of Charleston, W.V., and many beloved nieces and nephews. Alice was predeceased by her husband, George, in 1971. Also left behind are special friends, Mary Ann Bonelli and Eli Karter.A "Celebration of her Life" will be held at 11 a.m. on August 2 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Falmouth, Maine. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and loving care given by Emily and Megan Brown of "Peaceful Transitions" and Elizabeth Rodzwell of Sarasota, Fla. A reception will follow the service at the Portland Country Club.In lieu of flowers, friends can make memorial contributions to the:"Alice Risk Hajjar Scholarship Fund" at theAmerican LebaneseAwareness AssociationBox 2244Methuen, MAor to the St JudesChildren's Hospital
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 17, 2019