Alice was married to Chester F. Fossett for over 64 years. She was the youngest of four children born to the late John and Ethel Young Trask, and was predeceased by two brothers, J. Gordon Trask and William Trask.



She graduated from Portland High School in 1947 and followed her sister and best friend Evelyn to the Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary and graduated as a registered nurse in the Class of 1950. She worked as an RN in Boothbay Harbor, Arizona, and Hawaii before returning to marry Chester Fossett on August 15, 1954, at the First Methodist Church in Boothbay Harbor.



Alice returned to school and graduated from the University of Maine, and earned her B.S. degree in Elementary Education. She became a kindergarten teacher at Boothbay Harbor Elementary School, then at the Boothbay Region Elementary School. She was the first professional elementary school librarian, and later a reading teacher. She also received a Masters in Library Science, and a second graduate degree for a Masters in Reading.



Alice retired from the library after 17 years and became a BRES Reading Recovery specialist, traveling to New Zealand, The Ohio University, and Lesley University for her program of study. She took advanced coursework in children's literature in reading and writing for public and school librarians and teachers in China and Hong Kong; Scandinavia, the former USSR, Eastern Europe, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, The Galapagos , Brazil, and Peru for many years in the summer.



Some of Alice's myriad of volunteer activities in the community include Girl Scouts, United Methodist Women, the Southport Public Library, Boothbay Region Historical Society, Boothbay Region Elementary School, and the Maine Holocaust Commission. Alice was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. Until her illness, she took a daily walk of a mile or more across her beloved footbridge and around the harbor.



Alice will forever be remembered by family and friends alike for her love of family, her never ending patience, her gentile demeanor, and above all her kindness.



Alice is survived by her husband, Chester; her sister, Evelyn Trask Racz of Boothbay Harbor; her four children, Elaine Fossett Ritterhaus (Charles) of Malden, Mass. and Boothbay Harbor, Brian(Lisa) of Nelson, New Zealand, John(Berit) of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and Jim (Suzanne) of Bloomington, N.Y. Alice is survived by ten grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters; as well as nephews, Stephen Racz and Kenneth Schopper, and nieces, Mary Alice Racz, Susan Racz Selleck, and Pamela Trask Boucher.



A celebration of Alice's life will be held in August to be announced. Condolences with the family may be shared at



Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 975 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay.



Should friends desire,



contributions in Alice's memory may be made to:



Boothbay Harbor



Memorial Library



4 Oak St.



Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538







975 Wiscasset Road

Boothbay , ME 04537

