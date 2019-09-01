Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Frances O'Leary. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Alice Frances O'Leary, 80, of Saco, died Friday August 30, 2019 at the Southern Maine Medical Center. She was born in Portland on Sept. 17, 1938 the daughter of Maurice and Alice Sherman Simkowitz.



Alice was a graduate of Thorton Academy. She married Leo Parenteau who predeceased her on August 6, 1996. Alice worked for Nike for many years and then started her own cleaning business called Always Perfect Cleaning. She was the owner and proprietor until she retired when she was 78 years old. Alice loved to play cards especially Poker. Her favorite place to go was Foxwoods Casino.



Alice was predeceased by her first husband Leo Parenteau, a sister Carolyn; and a grandson Randy.



She is survived by her second husband John "Jack" O'Leary of Saco; three sons Leo Parenteau of Saco, Kevin Parenteau of Dayton, and Michael Parenteau of Dayton, a daughter Tammy Lavigne of Biddeford; three brothers Robert Simkowitz, Lawrence Simkowitz of Saco, David Simkowitz of Saco, four sisters Sylvia Nemet of Old Orchard Beach, Betty of Biddeford, Joanne Cyr of Saco, and Linda Grant of Arundel; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; Jack's children John O'Leary, Michael O'Leary, Danny O'Leary, Maureen Fillian, and Colleen Murphy; Jack's nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and several of Jack's nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James, St. Saco, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Ave, in Old Orchard Beach. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. On-line condolences can be given to the family in Alice's memory at



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in Alice's memory to the:



Southern Maine



Medical Center







